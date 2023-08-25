Because of specialist shops – the watch manufacturer Rolex buys the jewelery retailer Bucherer – News

The luxury watch manufacturer Rolex buys the watch and jewelery retailer Bucherer. After the acquisition, Rolex owns a hundred jewelry stores worldwide. No financial information was given about the deal. The Competition Commission WEKO still has to approve the purchase.

“After Jörg Bucherer made the decision to sell his company due to a lack of direct descendants, Rolex decided to take over the previously independent watch retailer,” said a Rolex statement published on Thursday. The Bucherer brand will continue to operate independently and keep its name.

Bucherer has been selling Rolex watches in its branches for over 90 years. Rolex watches are currently on sale in 53 Bucherer shops, and watches from the Rolex brand Tudor are also sold in 48 shops. Bucherer is also the official service center for both brands. According to the announcement, Bucherer operates jewelry and watch stores in Switzerland, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Denmark and Austria.

Laut Rolex Win-win-Situation

The Rolex Group is “convinced that this takeover is the best solution for its own brands as well as for the entire watch and jewelry range of the other partner brands and for all employees of the Bucherer Group,” it said.

With the takeover, Rolex wants to continue the close partnership between the two companies. The seller Jörg Bucherer is “the last businessman who personally knew Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf and worked with him”. After the takeover, he will remain Honorary President of the Bucherer Group.

«Rolex continues to focus on sales over the counter»

Open box Close box

SRF business editor Dario Pelosi: “The size of this deal is surprising. Because in this deal, the best-known Swiss watch company takes over what is probably the world‘s largest watch seller. But: Jörg Bucherer, the current owner, is 87 years old and has no direct descendants. That’s why there has long been speculation in the industry about what the future of Bucherer will look like. Now the owner has found a solution that should suit him well after the long-standing close partnership with Rolex.

Rolex invests in watch shops because the group is a heavyweight in the luxury watch industry. However, it only has one shop in Geneva. And even if there are large sales platforms for luxury watches on the Internet, Rolex continues to rely heavily on sales over the counter. With this purchase, the watch brand has secured the largest sales network in the world for its watches in one fell swoop – with shops in prime locations in cosmopolitan cities.

Jörg Bucherer is the third generation to lead the family business as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Bucherer company, headquartered in Lucerne, employs just over 2,400 people. No changes are planned for the employees after the takeover by Rolex, said a Rolex spokeswoman on request.

Huge corporation is now getting even bigger

The French-speaking Swiss watch group Rolex is a heavyweight in the industry. According to the company, it now has 14,000 employees worldwide, 9,000 of them in Switzerland. In this country, Rolex watches are designed, manufactured, assembled and tested at four locations. Manufacturing takes place at the headquarters in Geneva, in Plan-les-Ouates, in Chêne-Bourg and in Biel.

Rolex is represented in around 100 countries around the world – with over 30 branches, a large network of official retailers and around 900 service centers at the brand’s official retailers or watchmaker workshops set up in regional branches.

The luxury watch manufacturer from western Switzerland is silent on the business figures. Jean-Frédéric Dufour has been CEO since 2015. He is the sixth CEO since the German Hans Wilsdorf founded Rolex during the First World War.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

