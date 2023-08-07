The X logo on the roof of the building. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Elon Musk installed a strobe light in the shape of an X on the roof of his company headquarters.

The landlord then paid a fine of $4,447 (€4,043), reports the San Francisco breaking latest news.

Musk responded to the report with a gif of Al Pacino smoking a cigar in “Scarface.”

The X sign that Elon Musk installed on the roof of his company’s headquarters resulted in a $4,447 fine paid by the building’s landlord, the “San Francisco breaking latest news„.

When Musk rebranded Twitter to the X, the iconic blue bird logos were removed from the interior of the downtown San Francisco office removedand finally also from the outer shield.

The most notable innovation was a giant strobe light in the shape of an X, which was installed on July 28th.

24 complaints for strobe lights

It drew 24 complaints, including that the sign didn’t look stable and that its brightness would disturb local residents. It was removed three days after it was installed.

City officials said they tried to inspect the sign on the roof but X denied them access to the building.

The San Francisco Building Control Board then told Business Insider that the owner of the building at 1355 Market Street would be billed for missing permits.

The agency told the breaking latest news on Friday that the fines totaled $4,447.

Elon Musk responded with Gif

This includes $761 for a building permit to remove the sign, $1,580 for planning department enforcement fees. And $2,106 for building enforcement enforcement fees, according to The breaking latest news.

In response to a post by X about the fine – calling it the “cheapest marketing campaign ever” – shared Musk a picture of Al Pacino in “Scarface” smoking a cigar.

This is another problem for X’s landlord, who previously filed a lawsuit against the company for failing to pay the rent.

X did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

