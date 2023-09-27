Because of works council remuneration: search at Volkswagen

Several offices at VW were searched and documents and data were seized. picture alliance / ZB | ERZ photo/Georg Ulrich Dostmann

The Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office searched the VW offices and four private apartments on Tuesday.

The background is the suspicion that works council members at Volkswagen received salaries that were too high.

VW is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Volkswagen is once again in the focus of the public prosecutor’s office because of allegations of excessive works council salaries. There were several searches in this context on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday: “The background is salary payments to works council members in violation of the prohibition of preferential treatment in the Works Constitution Act.” Previously, the Wolfsburg General reported about it.

According to information from corporate circles, several offices at VW were searched and documents and data were seized. According to the public prosecutor’s office, four private apartments “that have nothing to do with VW” were also searched. A VW spokesman said, “We confirm that there was a search of offices at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg by the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.” The Volkswagen Group is cooperating fully with the investigative authorities.

Suspicion of excessive works council salaries

The background is the proceedings that have been ongoing for years due to the suspicion of excessive works council salaries at Volkswagen. At the beginning of this year, the Criminal Senate of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) overturned acquittals for four former VW personnel managers whom the public prosecutor’s office accused of breach of trust because they were said to have approved excessive salaries for works councils. Now the proceedings must be reopened before the Braunschweig regional court, which initially acquitted the four.

After the BGH ruling, Volkswagen cut the salaries of several dozen works councils. Numerous people affected took the matter to the labor court, and almost all of them have been successful so far. Of the 17 decisions, 16 were in favor of the complaining works councils, said a works council spokesman.

This shows a clear tendency that the labor courts see the matter differently than the criminal division of the BGH. The VW works council criticized this contradictory jurisprudence: “Something is required under labor law that can also pose a criminal risk.” The legislature must end this situation with a clarification.

