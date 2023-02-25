Listen to the audio version of the article

Recession. Almost everyone fears it, sure that the contraction will interrupt the great rally of the MIB index since September. But as they say: “forewarned is forearmed”. Even if a recession does occur, it would have been widely predicted for so long that its impact on the markets would already be reflected in prices and therefore neutralized.

Recession always unexpected

In my 50 years of financial management experience, I have observed that recessions have always been unexpected events. Today, however, everyone expects it…