In this period of great uncertainty on the markets, investors interested in protect assets are desperate for solutions: the stock market has limped in 2022, bonds do not offer a real return after inflation and cryptocurrencies…the cryptocurrencies that were supposed to “defend against inflation” are so much in the red compared to the glories of a time not so distant that not even 10 years of inflation would lead to so much loss of purchasing power.

Bene.

Who knocks on the door when people don’t know who to trust with their money? Of course: who always needs it, le public coffers. And how to do it, if not with a nice BTP Italia indexed to inflation?

For those who missed it, in 2022 there have been new issues of these government bonds e in 2023, in March, a new appointment is coming which will surely lead many people to wonder about the convenience of the tool.

New BTP Italia, usual “snaps” for savers

The next BTP Italia will have a duration of 5 years, and a loyalty bonus equal to 8 per thousandfor those who will buy the security and will hold it until maturity, i.e. until 2028.

In addition there is a minimum coupon up for grabs which at the time of writing has not yet been disclosed (we will know it on March 3rd), on this page we follow the news in real times, to which will be added a variable part, anchored to inflation which could entice those who even hope for first coupons close to 10%.

To many, already in the 2022 emissions, it seemed like an excellent opportunity in a period like this, but the key is just this: the period. Now that inflation is at a three-decade high, buying an inflation-linked bond will almost certainly mean you will regret it in 2-3 years.

The basic rule of the markets is “buy low, sell high”. Not only will those who have bought or will buy the BTP Italia do so at the highest peak ever reached by inflation of the Single Currency: they have done so or will do so knowing that inflation will never grow significantly higher than this, because those who the rules of the game has already decided to have a lower target.

Of course, another pandemic could come. Sure, a catastrophic war could break out. Of course, a major financial crisis could explode for any reason.

In these cases the ECB would again be forced to make the printers work at full capacity, but they are situations so improbable that we are not even talking about speculation. We are literally talking about making prophecies, rather than investing.

The BTP Italia absolutely remains brilliant from the point of view of public affairs: I’m sure it will have a good response, because in a country that is not very well educated from a financial point of view, this is the right product brought out at the right time.

A good harvest is expected, with very little coupon spending in the long term. At least, smaller than that necessary to pay the coupons of the classic 10-year BTPs which today have very high yields. And those won’t, they won’t be able to go down together with inflation.

Here in two words what you need to know about BTP Italia, one of the best financial marketing moves of Italian history… and one of the worst investments to make today.

The government wants to “reward” citizens and become independent from international finance

A message that the new executive is leaking in a not so veiled way is that encouraging the purchase of BTPs by Italian citizens would serve the country.

In this way, following the thread of reasoning, Italy would be independent with respect to “international speculation” and, in general, with respect to all those subjects (often very normal investors like us who do not reside in the Bel Paese) who, looking at the disastrous finances Italian public, they wonder how our country can manage not to fail without painful choices.

How to attract Italian savers, who are by nature fearful and not financially educated?

Promising them a nice coupon with zero risk in a moment of uncertainty which, in the minds of most, has now lasted since 2008 given that if we read the newspapers we have practically been in crisis for more than a decade.

Where’s the trick? Obviously in the promise of “debt sovereignty which, in addition to having an almost South American drift, hides a trap that only feeds my worried opinion already expressed on other occasions: what does it mean?the public debt in the hands of the Italians”?

I explain it down to earth, as I have liked to do for years: it means hands free for governmentwhatever it is, to restructure the debt itself.

Italian public spending is unsustainable for a whole series of reasons that I cannot explain in this article – I would risk weighing it down – but which can be summarized as follows:

excessive pension spending relative to GDP , we are over 16%. As bad as it is to underline this aspect, in Italy many people receive higher pensions than they have paid and the workforce is declining dramatically: the contributions of current workers are not enough, every year it is necessary to withdraw money from general taxation to maintain the ‘INPS and, given that money is always scarce, the state creates a deficit, i.e. it finances expenses through debt. There are two things: either GDP increases, which unfortunately hasn’t happened in a significant way for over a decade except for the last two years, or pension spending is cut, which politicians will never do until we have one foot in the pit;

, we are over 16%. As bad as it is to underline this aspect, in Italy many people receive higher pensions than they have paid and the workforce is declining dramatically: the contributions of current workers are not enough, every year it is necessary to withdraw money from general taxation to maintain the ‘INPS and, given that money is always scarce, the state creates a deficit, i.e. it finances expenses through debt. There are two things: either GDP increases, which unfortunately hasn’t happened in a significant way for over a decade except for the last two years, or pension spending is cut, which politicians will never do until we have one foot in the pit; demographic crisis: fewer and fewer children are being born, the workforce is decreasing and immigration is not a sustainable solution at the moment;

fewer and fewer children are being born, the workforce is decreasing and immigration is not a sustainable solution at the moment; waste of public administration: we all agree, including thefanboy day BPT“, that the Italian State is managed in a senseless and patronage way with the political parties that take turns buying votes to the sound of devastating promises which, not surprisingly, have produced the enormous public debt that is often mentioned.

Now, since we’re talking about money (yours and my private savings), the question we should ask ourselves is: is this country creditworthy?

And, above all, would you give credit to a country that wants to “have its hands free” with respect to international creditors, what do you think it is planning?

Obviously a good debt restructuring with coupon cuts, extensions or reductions on the amounts to be repaid to the “native” creditors themselves.

All without blowing up with speculation, think the strategists of this project, because since all the debt is in the hands of the Italians, it will be…”cdare ours“.

Would you lend money to a debt-ridden friend of yours who is considering buying a plane ticket to escape to the other side of the world?

Why buy BTP this is, neither more nor less.

