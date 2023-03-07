E-fuel and hydrogen, the alternatives to electric

Italy is last in Europe for electric car registrations iin relation to the population. In January, 26.7% of mild hybrid cars, 26.5% of petrol cars, 19% with diesel engines, 14.7% of full hybrid or plug-in hybrid cars and only 2.5% “pure” electric. A figure that is also down compared to the same month a year earlier. And if it weren’t for the Fiat 500E that drives sales, the figure would be even more modest. But if Italians don’t like electric cars, what are the alternatives?

The most correct mix

We start with the biofuelssuch as biomethane or bioethanol, which are becoming increasingly common as renewable substitutes for petrol or diesel in internal combustion engine cars. The main advantages lie in the lower environmental impact and lower cost for consumers. It is no coincidence that Italy and Germany have blocked the ultimatum on the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars in 2035, precisely in the name of green fuels.

Those who oppose the electric road alone envisage a mobility in which there is not only one road to protect the environment but a mix of electrification technologies and synthetic fuels, for a painless transition for an industry of great economic and social importance which is the automotive and transport sector. In short, the electric vehicle will soon be the optimal solution for short journeys in city and urban contexts, while for long journeys here is the solution of synthetic fuels with their full compatibility with combustion engines that do not have to be modified or redesigned to work with synfuels.

And, research continues on even “unforeseen” fronts to introduce eco-sustainable fuels. Honda and Eneos, Japan’s main oil group, are leading the development of a biofuel derived from a species of marine algae, for example. The group, in which researchers from Formula 1 and MotoGP will also participate, is preparing to invest almost two billion dollars to finance the research and construction of an algae cultivation plant of over 2,000 hectares in Malaysia by 2027.

E-fuel pros and cons

According to the E-fuel Alliance, electrofuels offer several advantages in terms of environmental protection. All over the world – it is said – there is a potential for sufficient renewable energy which can be stored using e-Fuel and distributed through existing infrastructure (refineries, tankers, pipelines, service stations). Using e-Fuels, cars with conventional gas, diesel and petrol engines could then be already neutral today from the point of view of CO2 emissions. And again e-Fuels can be brought to market quickly and then returned readily available to consumers. It is therefore not necessary, as in the electric sector, to build a new and expensive infrastructure.

On the other hand, those who are against this type of technology say that there are no facilities of production nor global standards to certify these fuels. It would also slow down the effort of less developed economies to decarbonise their own transport and energy sectors. And yet the vehicles powered by synthetic fuels, however, have a environmental impact higher than that of electric cars. And finally that the production of synthetic fuels will continue to be particularly expensive for several more years.

Criticisms, the latter, rejected by those who underline how much the technological rush already makes green fuel technology much less expensive than in the recent past.

Hydrogen

Instead, we will still have to wait a bit (but not as long as we think) for hydrogen cars. Cars that are for sure the greener alternative to traditional fuels but who have to deal with the shortage of gas stations where to fill up on hydrogen. In addition to the complexity of technology that drives up prices of cars.

To understand how does a hydrogen car work it is useful to define what is the main difference between an electric car and a hydrogen one. Electric cars essentially use energy generated externally and stored inside a casing, the classic battery pack, while hydrogen cars generate energy internally through fuel cells. To make it even easier to understand how it works, let’s imagine that petrol is hydrogen and the burst reaction that takes place in a petrol engine is the process and chemical reaction generated by an electric unit.

Having said that, let us analyze the pros and cons of hydrogen engines. Those in favor underline the zero environmental impact, zero harmful emissions, extremely silent running. In addition, the shortness of the recharge times: compared to an electric car that takes several hours to fully charge (30 minutes on fast charge), a fuel cell car takes about five minutes to reach its maximum mileage. But there is also the greater autonomy compared to its battery-powered cousins: currently a hydrogen tank is capable of containing a total quantity sufficient to cover a distance of more than 500 kilometers (the hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo has a range of over 660 kilometers).

The main point against it is currently tied at charging stations. In Germany and the United States more and more supply points are starting to spread while in Italy there are currently only three distributors. But that is not all, indeed the price of these cars it could be another “against” in fact for the few hydrogen cars currently on the market it is given by the decidedly high purchase price which, on average, is around 70,000 euros, double that of an electric or hybrid car with similar characteristics. However, great strides have been made on this front. Currently, there are few hydrogen cars on the market and almost all are oriental: the Toyota Mirai (from 66,000 euros), the Hyundai Nexo (from 70,000 euros) and the Honda Clarity (from 70,000 euros).

The future

All major European and American car manufacturers they announced important conversion plans towards the electric car. But this is also following the ultimatums from the EU and Washington against diesel and petrol cars, combined with strong government incentives for those who produce battery-powered cars. The picture changed a few days ago later the postponement of the vote on the law (at the request of Italy and Germany) which bans the sale of internal combustion engine cars in Europe from 2035. We’ll see.

The approach of oriental manufacturers is different, although they are strongly committed to the electric sector and will continue to launch new traditional models for those markets where there are no restrictions. It deserves a separate discussion China owns 90% of rare earths and battery and microchip technologies. Thanks to this monopoly situation, the Dragon is already able to produce a large number of electric cars today which it has also begun to sell in Europe.

It is no coincidence that opponents of the transition to electric cars in the short term are speaking out of “gift to China” and risk of bankruptcy for the automotive industry of the Old Continent.

