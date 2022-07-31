Roma – Fifty years that change the face of a country. Between 2020 and 2070, Italy will drop from 59.6 million inhabitants to 47.6 million. Today we are at 59.3 million. The technicians ofState who compiled the projection using Eurostat and United Nations Population Division methodologies, they call it “demographic winter”. Fewer inhabitants means less tax collections, less GDP, wealth, consumption, development.
