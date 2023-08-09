Becce: «Limiting the development of the port means atrophying Venice»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Venice historically owes its fortunes to the port. Limiting its development and functioning means atrophying the city and its economy. The recipe does not lie in stagnation, but in a rational management of resources, in full respect of the environment and the sustainability of the lagoon. Unesco, the institutions and environmental acronyms are not enemies but interlocutors with whom to dialogue, however leaving aside the slogans».

Alessandro Becce, on behalf of the Venice port community – of which he is president and which represents 46 operators, including companies and trade associations, including Confindustria, Cna, Confcommercio, Confartigianato and Confesercenti – replies with these words, and with numbers, to the UNESCO recommendation to include Venice in the list of world heritage in danger, given that, according to the body, “insufficient” measures have been taken to combat the deterioration of the site caused by mass tourism and climate change.

The port is a guarantee for the future

«The history and future of Venice – underlines Becce – pass through the port. The lagoon is the result of human interventions and the maintenance of the canals has always been a consolidated and ordinary practice. Despite the initial skepticism, the MOSE is showing its effectiveness in combining port operations with the protection of the city from anomalous tides, mitigating the effects of the prospective rise in the level of the Adriatic sea. However, we must have the courage to design the port of the future right now, also looking at solutions outside the lagoon, integrated with the current port”.

In short, according to Becce it is necessary to focus, for the future of Venice, not only on safeguarding the lagoon but also on the industrial and commercial development of the city, guaranteed precisely by its historic port. «Over the next few years – he adds – more than 3.5 billion euros of investments are planned. Of which 1.5 from public funds, to which are added over 2 billion from private individuals, 1.6 from industrial groups and 500 million allocated by the companies of the port terminal operators. Individuals, therefore, are ready to do their part.

The role of politics

But, he says, «we need a political vision that focuses on the development of the port and faces the main challenges: canal maintenance, morphological plan, sludge management, restoration of navigability of the Vittorio Emanuele canal, and completion of the Mose. Without forgetting the operating procedures, the synchronization of the technical-nautical services with 24-hour coverage, the concessions and the necessary clarity of the regulatory framework».

