Frugalists scrutinize their spend and optimize where they can. DRAKULA IMAGES / Getty

Frugalists want to optimize their costs, invest the money they save in order to become financially independent as soon as possible. Financially independent is someone who will never again be dependent on work as a source of income in their life. Inflation is driving up the spending side – electricity, gas and cucumbers are particularly affected by the price hike.

Frugalists save and invest in order to be one thing as early as possible: financially independent. To do this, they optimize their spending and save as much as they can early on.

The 40th birthday is often cited in frugalist circles as the date for this goal in life. But that can vary from frugalist to frugalist. Here we explain exactly what makes the frugalism trend so special.

Not all frugalists want to retire at 40 – priority is no longer subject to financial constraints. Westend61 / Getty

What is frugalism?

Frugalism is the trend of saving a lot and living modestly so that you can get along without a daily job as early as possible. In other words, giving up in the here and now so that you can later enjoy your own individual freedom – and not only when you retire at an advanced age. Typically, even when they have more income, frugalists try to keep their lifestyle simple in order to save and invest as best they can.

How much money is considered financially independent?

That depends on your lifestyle and the expenses involved. Frugalism calculators can help plan savings rates and withdrawal rates, taking into account accumulated wealth and annual returns. Frugalist Oliver Noelting writes on his blog “frugalists.de” that one should 25 times its annual spending have saved. Through capital gains and careful withdrawal, it should then be enough.

What percentage of their income do frugalists save each year?

Anyone who saves more than 30 percent of their income can already be considered a frugalist. Professional frugalists or super savers even save 80 percent and more. Of course, the income is also decisive here: the lower, the more you have to save, or the goal will be pushed back.

Inflation drives up electricity and gas costs in particular – an electric blanket provides more economical warmth than the heating system. Chalffy / Getty

How is frugalism possible with high inflation?

High inflation makes frugalism more difficult. Since inflation rates are average values, prices in some areas increase more than others, for example energy. Saving here is all the more worthwhile. There are many ideas – an electric heating blanket, for example, provides just as much heat, but is significantly more economical than heating the whole apartment. Food and vegetables have also become more than 20 percent more expensive, but again these are average values ​​- according to “tagesschau.de“ Cucumbers and tomatoes are particularly affected.

Online brokers make investing in ETFs a breeze these days. Thana Prasongsin / Getty

How do frugalists invest?

So that the wealth and its returns can eventually replace the job, frugalists invest as much as they can each year. Although they invest a significantly larger proportion, frugalists do not have a secret recipe for passive sources of income – like other savers and investors, they also rely on stocks, ETFs, real estate and bonds.