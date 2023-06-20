Become a millionaire: This is how much money you have to put aside every month

Shutterstock

If you invest a certain amount of money every month in a global ETF portfolio with an average return of 6 percent, you could even become a millionaire in old age – at least according to the study by wealth manager Growney.

Calculations from the study show that it is enough for 18-year-olds to invest around 300 euros a month to be a millionaire by the age of 67. 25-year-olds would have to invest 460 euros, 30-year-olds 635 euros, 40-year-olds 1,267 euros per month.

If you reach the million when you retire, you can have almost 5,000 euros gross paid out monthly with the same return.

Only soccer stars, top managers or Hollywood actors can have a million euros in their bank account – for “normal” citizens with ordinary jobs it is impossible, according to the common assumption. After all, how is someone with an average salary supposed to manage that? After all, rent, food and the like eat up a large part of the monthly income.

But according to a study by the digital asset manager Growney, it doesn’t depend on the specific job, i.e. the amount of monthly income, whether you manage to become a millionaire. Rather, it depends on how you handle your money. And that too without having to deny yourself everything that costs something.

According to the Berlin robo-advisor, the recipe for success is quite simple: put money aside month after month – and benefit from a global ETF portfolio. An ETF (Exchange-Traded Funds) is a block of shares that is not actively managed and put together by a manager, but automatically follows certain indices.

Example: The MSCI World reflects the development of 1,600 companies from the 23 leading industrial nations. With an investment in the ETF, you are banking on the “world economy”, so to speak. The MSCI World makes an average annual return of around seven percent. What you should note: Two-thirds of this ETF consists of US stocks, so it is heavily dependent on economic development in the USA. If you want to spread your money even more widely, you can put together a portfolio of several global ETFs.

A few hundred euros a month are enough to be a millionaire in old age

The digital asset manager Growney relies on this strategy and invests in five to ten index funds, which thus include up to 5000 stocks from more than 40 countries. Based on that, Growney expects an annual return of around 6 percent.

Now, based on that return, Growney has calculated how much you need to invest each month to become a millionaire when you retire. However, inflation was not taken into account. The result shows: With perseverance, you too can manage to have a seven-figure sum in your account.

For 18-year-olds, for example, it is enough if they save around 300 euros a month. Although this is an enormous challenge for many young people, it could be worth it: With an average annual return of six percent, at the age of 67 one million can be made.

If you start building wealth at the age of 25, you have to invest almost 460 euros a month in order to achieve a six percent return on a million euros by retirement age.

For 30-year-olds, the monthly amount increases to around 635 euros, for 40-year-olds to 1267 euros. This shows that even almost 25 years before retirement, it is theoretically possible to achieve assets of one million euros.

“With discipline, anyone can actually be a millionaire in old age”

“The most important factor in building wealth is time. That’s why it’s particularly useful to start as early as possible. It is best to plan for this with the first salary payment,” says Thimm Blickensdorf, Head of Customer Business at Growney. Because: “With a little discipline, anyone who is between 18 and 40 years old today can actually be a millionaire when they are old.”

And those who have reached their million by retirement age can make a good living from the annual return alone. If this continues to be an average of six percent a year, you can have almost 5,000 euros gross paid out every month and thus enjoy a carefree and relaxed retirement life.

This article first appeared on Business Insider on June 15, 2021.

