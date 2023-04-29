Home » Bed Bath & Beyond: Closing stores in the States
Closing in sight for the shops Bed Bath & Beyond, home improvement retailer, which filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.

Bed Bath will join a list of other bankrupt companies, such as Kmart and Sears, which have vacated retail space. Bed Bath has nearly 500 locations that could be leased to other companies – between 360 Bed Bath stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby outlets. The company had already closed many outlets, having closed 150 underperforming namesake stores and all 49 outlets of the Harmon FaceValue beauty chain.

