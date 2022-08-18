Still in the spotlight is the meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond, which rose by about 360% in the last month on the wave of purchases by retail traders on Wall Street. However, news came yesterday that GameStop president Ryan Cohen is selling his entire stake in the company. Cohen’s venture capital firm RC Ventures holds an 11.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and expects to sell that stake within the next 90 days. This move comes after RC Ventures announced earlier this week that it holds 9.45 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, including call options on 1.67 million shares.