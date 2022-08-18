Home Business Bed Bath & Beyond: Cohen sells entire stake, collapses in after hours
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond: Cohen sells entire stake, collapses in after hours

by admin

Still in the spotlight is the meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond, which rose by about 360% in the last month on the wave of purchases by retail traders on Wall Street. However, news came yesterday that GameStop president Ryan Cohen is selling his entire stake in the company. Cohen’s venture capital firm RC Ventures holds an 11.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and expects to sell that stake within the next 90 days. This move comes after RC Ventures announced earlier this week that it holds 9.45 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, including call options on 1.67 million shares.

See also  European stocks edge higher after Evergrande bond payment update

You may also like

[Opportunity Exploration]Technology supports carbon peaking and carbon neutrality...

Fed minutes: new rate hikes expected to curb...

China Automobile Association: July commercial vehicle production and...

Market mover: the macro agenda for Thursday 18...

Agricultural enterprises in the field and workshop are...

Interior and exterior rejuvenation, configuration upgrades, Citroen Tianyi...

On the first day of the broadcast, over...

Social Security Fund: 2021 Social Security Fund Investment...

Want to use live broadcast to bring goods...

iPhone 14 is here! Apple has been revealed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy