Sharp decline for Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which fell 44.6% in the after hours after falling nearly 20% during yesterday’s normal trading session. Activist investor Ryan Cohen, co-founder of Chewy and president of GameStop, sold him his position in retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Cohen’s RC Ventures sold its shares on Tuesday and Wednesday at a price range of $ 18.68 per share to $ 29.22 per share, according to a SEC filing. RC Ventures also sold its call options. Cohen had stated in a Form 144 in recent days that he intended to sell his holdings in the meme stock.

Cohen had purchased more than 7 million shares and call options of Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year. Cohen had bought his shares of Bed Bath & Beyond at an average of approximately $ 15.34 per share. According to CNBC’s calculations, Cohen earned about $ 59 million.

