In partial correction of what reported in the news of 08.53 today 08/18/2022 it is specified that the title erroneously referred to the sale of the stake held by Ryan Cohen in Bed Bath & Beyond, while. We apologize to the readers.

Below is the correct news:

Still in the spotlight is the meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond, which rose by about 360% in the last month on the wave of purchases by retail traders on Wall Street.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunged 18.33% after hours to $ 18.85 yesterday. According to what was reported in a Form 144 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the president of GameStop Ryan Cohen, through the company RC Ventures, has applied to sell his stake in the company (up to 7.78 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, along with some call options). A Form 144 serves as an official notice of a proposed sale of securities.

Earlier this week, RC Ventures itself announced that it holds 9.45 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, including call options on 1.67 million shares.