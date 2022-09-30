Bed Bath & Beyond observed corporate America’s special, with the massacre that continued to hit the headline repeatedly.

A Forbes article highlights the optimism of interim CEO Sue Gove who, through a press release, announced that Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to solve the problems related to the excessive stock of unsold items through a devaluation of the products. .

The interim number one of the retailer company active in the homeware, furniture and appliances market, which has become famous in recent years as a subject of short squeeze, as well as GameStop and other titles, from the Reddit trading community, expressed confidence. , declaring that “the current liquidity (of the group) will allow us to make those necessary changes that we are already implementing”.

In August, BBBY managed to secure additional funding worth more than $ 500 million.

However, an article in the Wall Street Journal recalls that, since the end of its second fiscal quarter, the New Jersey-born company in 1971 said it had “cash on hand of approximately $ 850 million in September, which reflects for the ‘precisely the new loans received ”.

Fortune specifies, however, that liquidity is not synonymous with cash, since in this case several million dollars will have to be returned to those who lent them.

Also recalled are the horrific numbers of the fiscal second quarter ended at the end of August, just disclosed, which saw Bed Bath & Beyond struggling with a cash of just 135.3 million dollars, down 86% compared to the same. period of the previous year.

Sure, the position is better than it was in the first fiscal quarter that ended in May, when cash was just $ 27.8 million, but the stock conditions are dire.

In fact, prices travel at a value 93% lower than the record tested in 2014, and the question is how, in a moment when the flare-ups of inflation devour the purchasing power of American consumers, can above all to raise sales, which slipped in the second fiscal quarter by 28%.

The Wall Street Journal reported that around 39.3% of its free float was short bets in mid-September.

Which means, according to the Fortune article, that the worst for the title Bed Bath & Beyond is not over yet. UBS analysts said they believe the group will burn up to $ 1.5 billion over the next eight quarters.

Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to save itself and avoid bankruptcy, with the layoff of around 20% of employees, the closure of around 150 stores and the cut of several home goods brands.

The company landed on the front pages of US newspapers in early September, with the shocking news of the suicide of its chief financial officer.

Gustavo Arnal, executive of Bed Bath & Beyond, an American chain of home improvement stores, committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of a skyscraper apartment.

Arnal was cited as a defendant in a lawsuit accusing him, Ryan Cohen and other large shareholders of putting in place a ‘pump and dump’ scheme to artificially inflate the company’s share price.

The lawsuit was filed on August 23 in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Bed Bath & Beyond ended its fiscal second quarter with revenue of $ 1.43 billion, worse than the consensus expected $ 1.47 billion. The net loss stood at $ 366.2 million, or $ 4.59 per share, compared to the loss of $ 73.2 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding extraordinary balance sheet items, Bed Bath suffered a Liabilities per share of $ 3.22, worse than the loss of $ 1.85 per share in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.