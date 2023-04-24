Home » Bed Bath & Beyond went bankrupt. Debts from 1 to 10 billion and 50 thousand creditors
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond went bankrupt. Debts from 1 to 10 billion and 50 thousand creditors

Bed Bath & Beyond went bankrupt. Debts from 1 to 10 billion and 50 thousand creditors

Bed Bath & Beyond closes due to bankruptcy. A 10 billion hole

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc didn’t make it to safety, too many i debts accumulated. The chain of stores articles for the casa failed to obtain the necessary funds to stay afloat and had to – according to the Sole 24 Ore – present an application for the bankruptcy pursuant to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings Usa. Back in February, the retailer had been trying to raise up to 1 billion dollars through the offering of preferred stock and warrants to avoid bankruptcy. The company managed to collect 360 million dollars from this complex operation, to pay the defaults on loans and interest on senior bonds.

The group based in UnionIn the New Jersey– continues Il Sole – presented a request for failure listing both assets and liabilities estimated between 1 and 10 billion dollars, according to a document of the court. The number of creditors is estimated at a fork between 25 thousand and 50 thousand. The chain operated many stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Bed Bath & Beyond was founded in 1971 and counted among the Fortune 500 e Forbes Global 2000.

