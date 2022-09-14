Been misled for years!After measuring tens of thousands of pieces, it was found that the myth of the quality of mechanical hard drives is far less reliable than SSD

Speaking of stability and durability, would you prefer an SSD or a mechanical hard drive?

I am afraid that many people’s common sense is mechanical hard drives, but the latest data shared by storage service provider Backblaze shows that, in fact, SSDs are much more reliable than mechanical hard drives.

This summary report for the second quarter of 2022 summarizes the quality performance of tens of thousands of mechanical hard drives and SSDs it has owned in the past 8 years. It should be noted that BB only started deploying SSDs in 2018, so it is only the fifth year. .

At the same time, these hard disks are purely used as boot disks, and most of the loads are logging log files, acting as SMART temporary storage, boot storage servers, and so on.

However, from the chart, in the first five years, the annualized failure rate of SSD is absolutely lower than that of mechanical hard disk in the same period.After the fourth year, the failure probability of mechanical hard drives began to rise sharply, while SSDs were still strong at this time, and the failure rate even dropped slightly, from 1.05% to 0.92%.

Some people believe that the structure of SSD components is relatively simple. As long as the particles and the main control are relatively reliable, the durability is often higher than that of mechanical hard disks with complex structures. Of course, no hard drive can protect data for a lifetime, and it is necessary to develop a good habit of backing up regularly, just in case.