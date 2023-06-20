Beer: Breweries continue to struggle with sharply increased costs

The temperatures are rising and the beer gardens are filling up – only guests can expect rising prices for beer. Kar-Tr/Getty Images

German breweries are still facing drastically increased costs. This is the result of a new survey by the German Brewers’ Association.

Although energy costs have continued to fall, the prices for carbonic acid, new glass and brewing malt are also well above pre-crisis levels.

A relaxation of the beer price in retail and gastronomy therefore does not seem to be in sight. Compared to other manufacturers, brewers have so far passed on fewer price increases, according to the German Brewers’ Association.

Summer time is also beer garden time for many people in Germany. But instead of the refreshing beer after the bike tour, visitors are likely to be threatened with the next price shock. At the request of Business Insider, brewery associations do not want to give a forecast for consumer prices – i.e. the cost of beer in supermarkets and pubs. But the German Brewers’ Association has now published a survey that is available to Business Insider. According to Brauer-Bund boss Holger Eichele, there is “no reason to give the all-clear”.

Because the approximately 1,500 German breweries continue to see themselves “under massive cost pressure”, according to the press release. So although the costs for electricity and gas have fallen due to price brakes, there are still drastic additional costs for ingredients and materials. The Brauer-Bund compared the prices at the beginning of 2022 with those in May 2023.

Beer production: Up to 500 percent surcharge for gas

Nevertheless: With additional costs of 150 or 500 percent, depending on the individual contract, electricity and gas remain the main cost drivers. But carbon dioxide also drives up the costs. Here breweries pay 135 percent more than at the beginning of 2022. The reason for this was the Ukraine war. Because carbonic acid is a by-product of the production of fertilizers – manufacturers had, however, reduced their production due to the high gas prices. Manufacturers pay further large surcharges for brewing malt and new glass.

German Brewers Association

Eichele therefore emphasizes that prices are still above the pre-crisis level. In addition, many breweries are still breathing down the neck of the pandemic, when sales of draft beer to restaurants and bars had collapsed for months.

The Brauer-Bund also uses the survey to position itself vis-à-vis retailers. Because while producer prices for food and beverages have risen by 12.9 percent since April 2022, retailers have only paid 7.3 percent more to the breweries so far. So when trading groups talk about falling costs for raw materials again, that is incomprehensible from the association’s point of view. “Partnership-based behavior” is required.

