Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to get a six-pack

Before and after photo: Mark Zuckerberg at Harvard then and now (right). Source: picture alliance / Photoshot / Instagram stylebender

As the CEO of a tech company, Mark Zuckerberg was long considered a computer nerd – but the reputation of the meta-billionaire is changing.

During the pandemic, Zuckerberg discovered the martial arts of jiu-jitsu and MMA and was able to win his first medals.

A six-pack photo of Zuckerberg recently caused a stir. Here’s the tech CEO’s sporting chronology.

For a long time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was considered the nerd prototype – but those days are over. Tech billionaire’s latest nickname: “Shredded Zuck” (in German: the muscle-bound Zuck). At the moment, few want to ask Zuckerberg how he is one of the richest people in the world was – but rather what his workout routine looks like.

Zuckerberg before he entered the MMA scene

Martial arts weren’t always the Facebook founder’s passion. In high school, Mark Zuckerberg chose fencing and became team captain of his school. In late 2022, Zuckerberg went into battle with two Olympic champions in the Metaverse—showing he could actually still fencing.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

For a long time, Zuckerberg was a runner. According to his own statement, he ran at least three times a weekto stay fit. In conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan in August last year 2022 the meta boss said that he no longer goes running regularly.

read too

At 19 he hacked Teslas, now he earns more than 100,000 euros a year as a cyber expert

Zuckerberg can still prove he’s fast though. At the end of April 2023, the tech billionaire ran five kilometers in 19:34 minutes – and published his run on Instagram.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

In addition to running, the Meta boss was interested in various water sports. Zuckerberg regularly posted Surfings videos on his Instagram page. On Independence Day 2021, the Facebook founder posted a video of himself on a foilboard while holding a US flag.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

During the pandemic, Zuckerberg came to a new sport through surfing: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

read too

4.3 percent interest on fixed-term deposits and 3.3 percent on call money: Saving at these banks in July is particularly worthwhile

Zuckerberg chose a sport that would challenge him both “physically and intellectually.” “Then MMA was perfect,” Zuckerberg revealed to Joe Rogan, himself an early MMA fighter and commentator on UFC fights alongside his podcast.

“Where has that been my whole life?” the Facebook founder thought to himself during his first training session.

Speaking to podcaster Lex Fridman in June 2023, Zuckerberg revealed, that he went to training “in sunglasses, a face mask and a hat” and used his first and middle name to introduce himself; Mark Zuckerberg became Mark Elliot.

“It wasn’t until I got in the ring that I took all that off and people knew who I was.”

At the end of June, Fridman, who also trains for Jiu-Jitsu, published a training video of himself with Zuckerberg.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Since Mark Zuckerberg took up jiu-jitsu and MMA, his workout routine has consisted mostly of martial arts training, he revealed to Fridman. He tries to train three to four times a week.

“The other days I try to do a mix of other things: cardio, strength training, mobility training.”

Prior to Zuckerberg’s appearance on Lex Fridman, the meta boss won his first two medals in his first jiu-jitsu competition. Since Zuckerberg won a gold and a silver medal in California.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too

Up to 80,000 euros salary: What jobs are there in cyber security and how much you can earn

In the same month, the tech billionaire took part in the so-called Murph Challenge. Participants would have to run one mile (1.61 kilometers) while carrying a nine-pound weighted backpack, then do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats, and then run another mile. Zuckerberg claims to have completed the challenge in 39:58 minutes.

And now comes the latest media sensation about Zuckerberg’s sports career: New Zealand MMA fighter Israel Adesanya publishes a photo of himself with Australian MMA fighter Alexander Volkanovski. Between the two MMA stars is the Meta CEO – with his hard-chiseled six-pack.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

