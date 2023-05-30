Before “Guardians of the Galaxy”: This is how the Rheinmetall arms company advertises

Before “Guardians of the Galaxy”: The arms company Rheinmetall is now recruiting Swiss employees even in the cinema The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is desperately looking for staff in Switzerland. To do this, he resorts to original means – and places cinema advertising. The group threatened to move away a few years ago.

In Switzerland, Rheinmetall produces sleeves in Altdorf, for example. Urs Flüeler / Keystone

In the current third part of the comic adaptation, it is once again the “Guardians of the Galaxy” who have to protect the universe from worse. In the real world, this is the role that gun manufacturers see themselves in: they make the stuff that the good guys use to defend themselves. So it is fitting that the German manufacturer of weapon systems Rheinmetall is currently advertising in local cinemas.