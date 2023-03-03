Digital Value, transition to Euronext Milano before June

Digital Value warm up the engines for a new fundamental step in the growth path. The company, a reference operator in Italy in the sector of Ict infrastructures for large customersafter the 2018 listing on the market Euronext Growth Milan (Egm) has decided to switch to listino Euronext Milan which is aimed at medium and large capitalization companies. The group, which has among its clients companies of the weight of Poste, Tim and A2A, currently capitalizes on the Stock Exchange 700 million euros, but has come to exceed one billion.

A decision that also goes hand in hand with the sales, which went from 259 million in 2018 to over 700 million in 2022 (+18.3%), numbers that bring the semesters up to 8, growing by 20%. A “leap” which for Digital Value will also mean more visibility and greater interest from institutional investors for the share which is now worth 70 euros.

“Already today we have international institutional investors such as Norwegian, Axa, Berenberg. Which means that Digital Value is already one equity

story interessantebut we want more and to do so we aim to have a series A governance” underlines a Truth and Business Marco Patuanoadviser of Digital Value who deals with the strategic development of the group.

When will the transition to the new price list take place?

We are working for it to be operational before June. We can do it quickly because internally the governance is structured as if we were already listed on the main list. In fact, the project was already ready a year ago, but was then frozen pending an improvement in the markets.

How do you think the transition to the main price list will be received by the market?

Currently in Piazza Affari there are few technological stocks and this is an advantage for us. Also, the action already has a 35% free float and shares at reasonable multiples, so I think it’s a good time to enter the stock that has a triple-digit target price, with a 30-35%

potential upside according to 5 valuation houses.

Your 2022 has seen a lot of growth sturdy. Which sectors did better?

Digital Value is little known to the general public, but it is among the Italian leaders in infrastructural ICT for large customers and last year it outperformed the reference market by 3 times, which grew by 6%. The group has grown in all the sectors in which it operates, but on closer inspection there are sectors that are spending more and in which we are present. It’s about the Public administrationboth local and central, which is investing quickly and well thanks also to the money from Pnrr. Then there are the banksthe healthcare that you are digitizing quickly and, to follow, the utilities not tlc, who have always invested heavily. We’re in almost all of these high-growth sectors, but we could do more.

Do you mean that you aim for targeted acquisitions?

So far we have preferred to grow organically – other than a significant acquisition like TT Tecnosistemi went very well – because we were literally opening a new sector in Italy. But from now on, inorganic growth becomes part of our equity story. Among other things, we have a positive cash situation, so we can make acquisitions without putting the financial structure at risk.

What are you interested in?

We pay attention to those segments where we are not particularly strong, such as finance, which is worth 5.5 billion euros out of the total 23 billion in our sector, and which grows by 8-9% a year.

Will the acquisitions be in Italy or also abroad?

Digital Value is based in Italy and it is here that it wants to continue to grow. The infrastructural and application ICT market is valid 13 billion euros and we invoiced 700 million last year. So, the industry is big enough to continue expanding and still the

focus is recognized as a value by our customers.

We hear a lot about cybersecurity these days. Is this a sector you want to expand into?

There is a lot of talk about it, but the fundamental issue is how much you want to spend to protect yourself from online threats. For some ministries, for large companies and for banks it is essential to invest a lot of resources, while an SME will spend very little in proportion to much less.

However, the sector relies on infrastructure, specialist knowledge and individual behaviour. And we are among the leading operators in infrastructure.

We often read that it is difficult to find the key figures in the IT world. Do you also struggle to find them?

In our sector there is a big problem of skills because right now the computer engineers as well as technicians are nowhere to be found. In addition, Northern European companies are also recruiting Italian technicians by making them work remotely and with excellent salaries. This is why I recommend to our students, who want to find a job right away even before graduating, to enroll in an engineering faculty or in ITIS and choose computer science.