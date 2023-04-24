Before round of interest rates: ECB gives up its inflation target, says top economist

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

More inflation also for the energy transition

This is also due to the fact that the ECB is committed to another goal: climate protection. “In Europe, the issue of decarbonization has also become an important concern for the ECB, although this is strictly against the mandate,” said the economist. “If interest rates rise sharply, then the energy transition will of course become significantly more expensive and difficult. Even if such topics should not even come up at a central bank meeting, they belong on the agenda in this new age.”

The ECB had raised key interest rates for the euro zone six times since July 2022, most recently in mid-March. The refinancing interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB is 3.5 percent. The deposit rate at which banks can park their money with the ECB is 3.0 percent.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The chief economists of the German banks also recently assumed that the ECB would raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at its next meetings in May and June.

The vast majority of German economics professors are calling for further interest rate hikes by the ECB. In a survey by Ifo-Instituts 67 percent supported this at the beginning of April. 21 percent were in favor of maintaining the current level of interest rates and only 3 percent advocate a rate cut.

With its last interest rate hike to date, the ECB announced that it would make the next rate hikes heavily dependent on the development of economic data. The first estimate for economic growth in the first quarter in the euro zone and for inflation in Germany, France and Spain in April will be important this Friday.

read too Inflation: The economist Maurice Höfgen calls for the ECB to be deprived of power when it comes to price stability – these are his reasons

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

“Inflation target of 2 percent not without deep recession”

“Without a deep recession, the two percent target cannot be reached,” said Felbermayr. “Interest rates can only rise in a symbol range,” said Felbermayr. The financial system is also very fragile. The danger of bank runs is real, in which customers want to withdraw their money from banks in a panic. “That’s why the central banks in Europe and the USA will allow more inflation than their mandate actually allows. The stability of the financial markets no longer allows any tougher interest rate hikes.”

Felbermayr was at the Ifo Institute for a long time, headed the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IMF) and today, as Director of the Austrian Institute for Economic Research (WIFO), is the top economist in the euro country Austria.

As “symbolic steps” he expects the Fed to raise interest rates by another 0.25 percentage points to a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent. The ECB will raise interest rates again by 0.5 percentage points or twice by 0.25 percentage points. “But the good thing is that the market is expecting the small jumps in interest rates,” said the economist. They are already priced into prices and bond interest rates.

However, these interest rate hikes were not enough to bring inflation down to two percent. Felbermayr therefore assumes that inflation will remain significantly higher for a long time. The central bank is already questioning the two percent target. “I’m very sure that this goal will soon be officially abandoned,” said Felbermayr: “Three percent inflation should be the new reality.”

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

More inflation also for the energy transition

This is also due to the fact that the ECB is committed to another goal: climate protection. “In Europe, the issue of decarbonization has also become an important concern for the ECB, although this is strictly against the mandate,” said the economist. “If interest rates rise sharply, then the energy transition will of course become significantly more expensive and difficult. Even if such topics should not even come up at a central bank meeting, they belong on the agenda in this new age.”

The ECB had raised key interest rates for the euro zone six times since July 2022, most recently in mid-March. The refinancing interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB is 3.5 percent. The deposit rate at which banks can park their money with the ECB is 3.0 percent.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The chief economists of the German banks also recently assumed that the ECB would raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at its next meetings in May and June.

The vast majority of German economics professors are calling for further interest rate hikes by the ECB. In a survey by Ifo-Instituts 67 percent supported this at the beginning of April. 21 percent were in favor of maintaining the current level of interest rates and only 3 percent advocate a rate cut.

With its last interest rate hike to date, the ECB announced that it would make the next rate hikes heavily dependent on the development of economic data. The first estimate for economic growth in the first quarter in the euro zone and for inflation in Germany, France and Spain in April will be important this Friday.

read too Inflation: The economist Maurice Höfgen calls for the ECB to be deprived of power when it comes to price stability – these are his reasons

An interest round is still going. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Next week, the central banks in the USA and Europe will again decide on key interest rates. The US Fed will start on May 3rd. The European Central Bank (ECB) follows a day later. Experts expect the central banks to raise interest rates again. At the same time, however, they are likely to signal that the phase of interest rate hikes will soon come to an end. The respected economist Gabriel Felbermayr even expects that the ECB will soon give up its inflation target of two percent. Because this could only be achieved with a “big” recession. Next round in the big interest rate race: Next week the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve will decide again on the key interest rates. The Fed will start on May 3rd, followed a day later by the ECB. In the fight against stubbornly high inflation, the central banks raised interest rates at record speed for many months. Although inflation rates are essentially high, an end to interest rate hikes should now be in sight. The tension before this round of interest rates is all the greater. Even the ECB’s inflation target is at stake. “Central banks are stuck in a trilemma. They are currently reaching the limits of monetary policy,” says economist Gabriel Felbermayr Media Pioneer. The central banks have to reconcile three competing goals: they have to ensure stable prices, they should take the unstable economy into account and keep an eye on the stability of the financial system. For the first goal, they would have to raise interest rates further. But every rate hike increases the risks for growth and stability. Officially, the ECB and the Fed are pursuing the goal of reducing the inflation rate to two percent. Although inflation rates have been declining since the autumn, they are still stubbornly well above two percent. In the US, the general inflation rate fell to 5.0 percent in March. However, the core rate of inflation excluding energy and food is now even higher. In the euro zone, the inflation rate fell to 6.9 percent in March, but the core rate rose to a high of 5.7 percent. In Germany, the inflation rate in March was 7.4 percent and the core rate was 5.8 percent. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

“Inflation target of 2 percent not without deep recession”

“Without a deep recession, the two percent target cannot be reached,” said Felbermayr. “Interest rates can only rise in a symbol range,” said Felbermayr. The financial system is also very fragile. The danger of bank runs is real, in which customers want to withdraw their money from banks in a panic. “That’s why the central banks in Europe and the USA will allow more inflation than their mandate actually allows. The stability of the financial markets no longer allows any tougher interest rate hikes.”

Felbermayr was at the Ifo Institute for a long time, headed the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IMF) and today, as Director of the Austrian Institute for Economic Research (WIFO), is the top economist in the euro country Austria.

As “symbolic steps” he expects the Fed to raise interest rates by another 0.25 percentage points to a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent. The ECB will raise interest rates again by 0.5 percentage points or twice by 0.25 percentage points. “But the good thing is that the market is expecting the small jumps in interest rates,” said the economist. They are already priced into prices and bond interest rates.

However, these interest rate hikes were not enough to bring inflation down to two percent. Felbermayr therefore assumes that inflation will remain significantly higher for a long time. The central bank is already questioning the two percent target. “I’m very sure that this goal will soon be officially abandoned,” said Felbermayr: “Three percent inflation should be the new reality.”

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

More inflation also for the energy transition

This is also due to the fact that the ECB is committed to another goal: climate protection. “In Europe, the issue of decarbonization has also become an important concern for the ECB, although this is strictly against the mandate,” said the economist. “If interest rates rise sharply, then the energy transition will of course become significantly more expensive and difficult. Even if such topics should not even come up at a central bank meeting, they belong on the agenda in this new age.”

The ECB had raised key interest rates for the euro zone six times since July 2022, most recently in mid-March. The refinancing interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB is 3.5 percent. The deposit rate at which banks can park their money with the ECB is 3.0 percent.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The chief economists of the German banks also recently assumed that the ECB would raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at its next meetings in May and June.

The vast majority of German economics professors are calling for further interest rate hikes by the ECB. In a survey by Ifo-Instituts 67 percent supported this at the beginning of April. 21 percent were in favor of maintaining the current level of interest rates and only 3 percent advocate a rate cut.

With its last interest rate hike to date, the ECB announced that it would make the next rate hikes heavily dependent on the development of economic data. The first estimate for economic growth in the first quarter in the euro zone and for inflation in Germany, France and Spain in April will be important this Friday.

read too Inflation: The economist Maurice Höfgen calls for the ECB to be deprived of power when it comes to price stability – these are his reasons

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

