News from the Financial Associated Press on January 9 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Monday (January 9), before the U.S. stock market opened, the three major index futures continued to rise last week and all rose. As of press time, Dow futures rose 0.24%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.40%.

Thanks to last Friday’s strong performance, the US stock market has recorded a “good start” to the weekly line in 2023. On the same day, the U.S. Department of Labor reported strong growth in non-farm payrolls, but wage growth fell to 4.6% from 4.8% in November last year, the smallest increase since August 2021.

According to the analysis, the slowdown in wage growth is an optimistic sign for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation, which may ease the pressure to raise interest rates further this year. Atlanta Fed President Bostic and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans both said the bank could raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its next policy meeting.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the probability of a 25 basis point rate hike at the central bank’s February meeting has risen to 77.2% from around 75% the previous week, and the probability of a 50 basis point hike has fallen to less than a quarter one.

At its December meeting, the Fed had already slowed the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points from 75 basis points each. A further slowdown would bring more positive sentiment to financial markets in the US and globally.

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, said that the employment report and news of layoffs in various industries indicate that the labor market is softening, but labor demand in the service industry remains high and may continue for a while, and the Fed has more jobs to come Do.

Looking at this week, the upcoming U.S. CPI data for December is also equally heavy. Ian Lyngen, director of U.S. interest rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets, pointed out that the debate on the extent of the next Fed rate hike has hinged on the performance of this Thursday’s CPI data.

In addition to the key CPI data, the U.S. Q4 financial report season, which will officially kick off this week, will undoubtedly become a major focus of the market. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will successively announce their financial reports before the market opens on Friday.

Market Dynamics

Last Friday, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up more than 2%. The Dow Jones Index rose 2.13%, up 1.46% for the week; the S&P 500 rose 2.28%, up 1.45% for the week; the Nasdaq rose 2.56%, up 0.98% for the week.

Most of the European markets that are trading are higher. As of press time, the German DAX30 index rose 0.66%, the British FTSE 100 index fell 0.02%, and the French CAC40 index rose 0.32%.

company news

[Apple’s MR headset will debut in other product lines this spring and there will not be much change]

According to Mark Gurman, a well-known Bloomberg reporter who broke the news about Apple, Apple plans to release a new MR head-mounted device, Reality Pro, in the spring of this year. Several software developers have tested the device. It will be called xrOS. The product could ship as soon as this fall as developers ramp up software development. Gurman also said that in order to achieve the goal, Apple actively mobilizes resources from various hardware and software departments, which will inevitably affect the development progress of other projects, especially some projects have been delayed or cut budgets due to the economic slowdown, which means that Apple’s product lineup this year may or may not There won’t be too many major breakthroughs.

[The wind of layoffs is blowing to the American catering industry! McDonald’s also plans to make personnel adjustments]

McDonald’s global chief executive Chris Kampczynski told employees that the company would be cutting workers. According to reports, McDonald’s plans to announce its employee plan before April 3, and currently employs an estimated 200,000 people in its commercial establishments and restaurants. McDonald’s franchise stores around the world have more than 2 million employees.

[Tesla Model Y will sell 252,000 units in the US in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 32.4%]

According to Motor Intelligence data, the Tesla Model Y will enter the list of the top ten best-selling cars in the United States in 2022. In 2022, Model Y will sell 252,000 vehicles in the United States, a year-on-year increase of 32.4%, ranking sixth in the US auto market. The Model Y is followed by the GMC Sierra, Honda CR-V, Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

[Goldman Sachs will lay off about 3,200 people this week after a cost assessment]

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will start one of the largest layoffs in history this week, implementing plans to cut about 3,200 jobs. According to a person familiar with the matter, the company is expected to start the layoff process in the middle of the week, and the total number of people affected will not exceed 3,200. More than a third of that may have come from its core trading and banking division, suggesting the breadth of job cuts. The company is also preparing to release financial data related to a new unit, which has a credit card and installment loan business, that will post a pretax loss of more than $2 billion, the people said.

[Microsoft CEO Nadella: There are still huge challenges in the technology industry in the next 2 years]

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview recently that the technology industry will still be shrouded in a haze for the next two years. Nadella believes that with the development of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the long-term growth prospects of technology companies are strong, but the technology industry still needs to go through a long period of pain before this recovery.

[AstraZeneca acquires CinCor Pharma in the US for US$1.8 billion]

AstraZeneca said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company CinCor Pharma Inc for about $1.8 billion to expand its pipeline of heart and kidney medicines. Pharmaceutical company CinCor US stocks rose more than 136% before the market.

[Pfizer’s Paxlovid medical insurance negotiations basically did not reduce the price and quoted a higher price]

What is the quotation of Naimatevir/ritonavir tablets (trade name: Paxlovid) in medical insurance negotiations? It is learned from authoritative sources that Pfizer basically did not reduce the price in this medical insurance negotiation, not the more than 600 yuan reported on the Internet. “More than 600 yuan is definitely fake news, there is no such thing.” The above-mentioned source told the media that Pfizer’s quotation is actually much higher than 600 yuan, and the price of 1,890 yuan has basically not dropped. As for the medical insurance base price calculated by specific experts, it is confidential. Unable to disclose externally. “It is very clear in the press release of the National Medical Insurance Bureau that the quotation is too high and the quotation is too high.”

[Eisai’s new drug for Alzheimer’s will apply for approval in China, Japan and Europe]

Japan’s Eisai (Eisai) announced that the Alzheimer’s disease drug jointly developed by the company and the US Biogen (Biogen) has received fast-track approval from the relevant US authorities, allowing it to be used as a drug. Eisai intends to apply in Japan, Europe, and China after the United States, and strive to obtain approval within 2023. This new drug is aimed at patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, and has been praised for its effect in clearing the protein “beta-amyloid” from the brain, which is considered to be one of the causative substances.

[Alibaba’s US stock rose nearly 5% before the market]

Alibaba’s U.S. stocks rose nearly 5% before the market. It was previously announced that Jack Ma would no longer control the majority of voting rights in Ant Group held by Junhan and Junao. Neither Alibaba nor any other shareholder controls Ant Group.

Noteworthy events in the US stock market time period (Beijing time)

January 9

23:00 Conference Board Employment Trend Index for December

January 10th

01:30 Speech by the 2024 FOMC vote committee and Atlanta Fed Chairman Bostic

01:30 2024 FOMC voting committee, San Francisco Fed Chairman Daly accepts media interviews

04:00 U.S. consumer credit in November