Economic Observation Network reporter Qian Yujuan The fire of ChatGPT is burning more and more.

Not only are the two overseas giants Google and Microsoft wrestling, but Chinese manufacturers led by Baidu are also stepping up their pace and speeding up their entry. Even individual stocks such as Yuncong Technology and Hanvon Technology have realized their share prices based on “ChatGPT concept stocks”. soaring.

The popularity of ChatGPT is high, and the hype of individual stocks quickly attracted the attention of the regulatory side. Issues such as business-specific products of “Natural Language Understanding Technology (NLP)”.

Since February 9th, the stock prices of the above-mentioned concept stocks have continued to fall. Regarding the bubble phenomenon in the market caused by ChatGPT, in a live conversation with Sohu founder and CEO Zhang Chaoyang that afternoon, Zhou Hongyi, the founder of 360 Group, was not at all concerned. He avoids mentioning, “If you can’t get on the (ChatGPT) train, you may be eliminated.” But he also believes that only companies with accumulated technology can get on this train, “There is no investment in servers, computing power, and no AI The team’s company, announcing its entry into the game, is all about hype.”

Google loses its first battle

It only took more than a month to achieve over 100 million users. The popularity of ChatGPT has attracted the attention of the industry. What everyone is looking forward to is when Google, which has an absolute advantage in the field of artificial intelligence and big data, will fight?

Chen Gen, a writer who has in-depth observation and research in the field of cutting-edge technology, after learning about the technical path of ChatGPT and comparing Google’s technology and resource advantages, he believes that “even if the challenge cannot be successful, it will at least be a tie.” This is not his only opinion. According to an interview with a reporter from the Economic Observer Network, the outside world generally believes that once Google lets go and follow up on ChatGPT, it will be easy to do so.

However, something unexpected happened. In the early morning of February 9th, Google held a public event in Paris, France, to demonstrate the function of its artificial intelligence chat robot Bard. During this period, the robot, which was advertised as “answering questions”, made an error during the question-and-answer process.

In response to Bard’s “imperfect” performance, Google issued a statement saying the “response highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process.” At the same time when Google lost against ChatGPT for the first time, Wang Xiaofo, who works in the domestic AI company Shenshi Technology, also saw that “Google’s core business is under anti-monopoly investigation, unmanned vehicles are not going well, the cloud business is the third in the millennium, and DeepMind’s profit is nowhere in sight. , and the recent layoffs have caused panic.”

Wang Xiaofo was engaged in early investment in Silicon Valley earlier, and once invested in a company that uses NLP as a commercial product. When he was interviewed by a reporter from Economic Observer.com, referring to Google, he used the term “behind the enemy” to describe the current situation of the Silicon Valley giant.

Looking into the reason behind Google’s first defeat, whether it was a problem with Google’s core algorithm, or it was a problem in the development process caused by its rush to go online, or there were other problems, Wang Xiaofo felt, “It is not yet possible to draw a conclusion, and things still need to be ‘let the bullets fly for a while. ‘.”

Obviously, Google’s performance was transmitted to the capital market, and the reaction was more direct. Its stock price once fell by more than 8%, and its market value evaporated by more than 100 billion US dollars.

“The reason why investors have such a big reaction is that everyone’s expectations are at the core.” Apart from being surprised by the failure of Google’s challenge, Chen Gen also believed that this “was a wake-up call” to domestic investors. Does the company that is hyping the concept of ChatGPT have the advantage of Google at the technical level?

under the wind

In Chen Gen’s view, companies that have no technical foundation and are purely involved in hype will eventually be “returned to their original form.” What impressed him deeply was that in the real cases that happened last year, many companies used the metaverse concept for packaging and hype, but they were “flash in the pan” because they did not have the real technical conditions and strength.

It is true that ChatGPT triggered an epoch-making change. Chen Gen hopes that all industry participants in the process of change should treat it with awe, “face up to the technological gap and find their own advantages in the new technology trend.”

Zhang Chaoyang also has a personal understanding, “The generation of ChatGPT has gone through a process from quantitative change to qualitative change.” In his view, this accumulation process not only requires the growth of machine computing power, but also includes deep learning, data regression algorithms, and the accumulation of progress in algorithms, etc. .

“How many servers do you need for computing power, knowledge base and labeling data (how many scales) are all problems.” Zhang Chaoyang suggested that companies that are unable to solve the above problems should be careful to jump into the wind to avoid resource consumption. On the contrary, in AI manual For companies with corresponding capabilities in intelligence and search, he thinks they should be prepared.

OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT, is backed by Microsoft. “Microsoft has a Bing search engine”, and the companies that responded later were Google and Baidu. What these companies have in common is that they have search engine capabilities. In Zhou Hongyi’s view, such companies are also The one with the best chance to catch the ChatGPT bus.

You must know that search engine crawlers crawl information from web pages on the entire network every day, and human knowledge bases exist in web pages. In order to make it easier for people to find the corresponding sorting when searching, search engines will do a lot of natural language processing and Annotation of human knowledge, “These are the necessary foundations for the GPT model.” Zhou Hongyi pointed out that the ChatGPT model is only a sub-model of the large AI model of GPT. , has the potential to bring about a new industrial revolution.

It is true that search engine companies have huge user traffic and rich search terms every day, and can repeatedly train and correct AI models, but do they have a lot of server clusters to fight for computing power, and debug and train on large AI models? , It also determines whether such companies can seize the opportunity of this industry change.

Who can make China‘s ChatGPT? Zhou Hongyi only said that 360 will not give up the research and tracking of this technology. He found that “the GPT model has taken a very difficult but long-term path.” Smart technology is “high and few”, “far away from people”, and now ChatGPT has constructed a good application scenario, “You enter a question, it can give you an answer”, in his opinion, the office scene that ChatGPT cuts into is close to The daily rigid needs and pain points of most people.

ChatGPTin evolution

Since the release of ChatGPT, Zhang Xiangyu, head of basic scientific research at Megvii Research Institute, has experienced it every day, “I pay attention to its logical ability, not its knowledge capacity, which traditional search engines can also do.”

After using it for a long time, Zhang Xiangyu found that ChatGPT has strong ability in multi-round dialogue and semantic understanding, and its language logic is fluent. Relatively lacking, especially the sensitivity to numbers (such as size relationship, etc.) is not strong.

“Overall exceeded expectations.” Zhang Xiangyu, who has been exposed to many large language models, expressed to reporters after the emergence of ChatGPT, “I feel that technology has made another big step forward.”

Zhou Hongyi also shared the biggest feeling after chatting with ChatGPT in the live chat. “Many questions, although it has nothing to say, but the answers are tight.”

Since ChatGPT does not give search answers mechanically, it will say some “correct nonsense” instead, which makes Zhou Hongyi think that it is more like a human being.

Wang Xiaofo once used GPT-3, a large-scale language model with a large-scale neural network developed by OpenAI, “feeling average”, which made him not have much hope at the beginning of the launch of ChatGPT, but to his surprise, with the novelty Psychological use, now ChatGPT has basically become his “productivity tool”.

In the interview, Wang Xiaofo talked about the process of ChatGPT making him “completely addicted”, “I asked it to write a ‘rap about Kant’. It was unwilling at first, and I had to coax it before writing it to me.” This interactive experience made him clearly feel that ChatGPT has crossed a certain “threshold” and can be called “smart”.

From ChatGPT-1 to ChatGPT-3, Chen Gen noticed that its neural network parameters have expanded from 117 million to 175 billion. This evolution made him predict that ChatGPT will bring people unexpected changes in the future.

In fact, Chen Gen’s cognition is also based on his in-depth experience of ChatGPT, “The first conversation I had with it was ‘Do you know Kevin Chen (my English name)’, it gave a negative answer and then said ‘I’m sorry, there are too many people with this name in the world‘.”

After sending the introduction information about himself on Amazon to ChatGPT, Chen Gen saw that ChatGPT was learning quickly, and he was able to give an evaluation of him based on the information. When Chen Gen discussed with ChatGPT about writing a book about it (ChatGPT) in the future, ChatGPT could even give some objective suggestions, “From the perspective of intelligence, it presents the appearance of artificial intelligence we imagined.”

During the interview, Chen Gen couldn’t help feeling, “ChatGPT has really opened up the transformation from artificial mental retardation to the era of artificial intelligence.” As a reference, he believes that it will bring great challenges to all companies in the current industry that are under the banner of artificial intelligence.

It should be emphasized that it is not difficult for technology companies to invest in technology research and development resources to build an AI model that resembles the human brain, but Chen Gen thinks, “It is very difficult to make this brain model have the ability of human beings to think about problems.” For domestic manufacturers, he believes that the biggest challenge is not, “How advanced we are in the theoretical stage of artificial intelligence research, but in the human-computer interaction application level of artificial intelligence technology, a real contest with live ammunition.”

Zhang Xiangyu also believes that ChatGPT is a “milestone AI product” in terms of underlying data, core technology, and user experience. According to him, in order for AI to be able to fully simulate the human brain, there are probably several models of “perception-decision-execution-feedback + knowledge/memory”, and ChatGPT not only has logical reasoning based on the core technology of the AI ​​​​language model It also allows AI to learn the knowledge of the entire Internet.

“ChatGPT has basically achieved great breakthroughs in decision-making and knowledge.” In addition to affirmation, Zhang Xiangyu also told reporters that compared with human beings after a long evolutionary cycle, they have the ability to survive in the physical world and basic sports ability , “It’s a harder-to-learn intelligence.”

Undoubtedly, while the popular ChatGPT brings thinking and challenges to many manufacturers, it is also facing more possible evolutionary challenges.