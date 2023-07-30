“Behind Mattarella Ursula-Scholz-Macron”. Cdx irritated by the Colle torpedoes

Sergio Mattarella Ursula VonDerLeyen Olaf Scholz Emmanuel Macron

But Meloni does not want quarrels with the Quirinale and the EU

With the microphone on, everyone was silent. None of the majority criticizes the President of the Republic. But the words spoken yesterday by Sergio Mattarelladuring the fan ceremony, they irritated the Centre-right. On three points – Pnrr, climate and justice – the lunge of the Head of State has left its mark. “The President is the guarantor of the Constitution and not of the Pnrr”, explains a deputy of the Brothers of Italy off the record. And again: “Parliament makes laws and executive power belongs to the government and not to the Quirinale”.

The impression, speaking with the parliamentarians of the majority, is that according to the centre-right, Europe is behind Mattarella’s strong declarations. However, the President is often in touch and has a fairly direct line with both Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and with the main leaders of the EU, Olaf ScholzGerman Chancellor, ed Emmanuel Macron, French president. So it is a widespread opinion in the majority that those references yesterday with those strong accents are in some way not only the thought of Mattarella himself but also of the European institutions and the leaders of the main countries of the Union.

