On November 29th, Musk’s “movie addiction” broke out again, and he posted multiple tweets to anger Apple.

First, it broke the news that Apple has basically stopped advertising on Twitter, and took the initiative @苹果 CEO Cook to ask for an explanation, and then criticized Apple for threatening freedom of speech and threatening to remove Twitter, and then issued a series of controversial “Apple Tax” Soul torture.

In the poll released by Musk on “Should Apple announce censorship behaviors that may affect users”, more than 85% of users chose “Yes”, and the number of participants in this poll has exceeded 1.45 million.

If Apple’s suspension of advertising and the loss of Twitter’s other major customers are already well-known old news, then the questioning of the “Apple tax” has successfully aroused the public’s desire for discussion. Musk said that Twitter is absolutely unwilling to pay an “Apple tax” of up to 30%, even if it “wars” with Apple.

It is nothing new for Musk to spray Apple. This time it caused an uproar. In the final analysis, it is because the world has suffered from the “Apple Tax” for a long time. Some netizens even imagined that under the leadership of Musk, the boss, would developers have the opportunity to overthrow the rule of the “Apple tax”?

Things are not that simple. Although Musk is rebellious, Cook is not easy to mess with. The “Apple tax” that has been criticized by thousands of people can stand for many years, and Apple’s confidence may be stronger than we imagined.

It’s just that under the leadership of Musk and Twitter, perhaps we can really witness a vigorous “anti-Apple tax” movement.

How Much Does the “Apple Tax” Earn? Profit margins beat the iPhone

Although Musk has complained about many things in the past two days, the focus of the outside world is on one thing-“Apple tax”.

The so-called Apple tax refers to the 30% share that Apple charges for in-app purchases such as virtual currency rewards. It was first launched in June 2017. Since the “Apple Tax” was launched, all purchases made within the Apple ecosystem must accept Apple’s commission. Since Apple’s iOS ecosystem has always been very closed, developers cannot bypass Apple’s payment channels, and “Apple tax” has naturally become a magic weapon for increasing income.

As the maker of the rules of the game, Apple has the absolute initiative to use the “Apple Tax” standard and collection ratio, which in turn puts a lot of pressure on developers. Yoel Roth, the former trust and safety director of Twitter who has left, once said that Apple has a set of strict review rules for applications that want to be put on the App Store. Whether it meets Apple’s review requirements will determine whether Musk’s version of “Twitter 2.0” can go online smoothly.

Seeing Musk’s repeated bombardment of Apple, and attempts to unban blocked accounts, it can be seen that Twitter has frantically tested Apple’s censorship red line, and the intensification of conflicts between the two parties is inevitable.

Musk has also said that his goal is to increase the proportion of Twitter’s user subscription fees to 50% of total revenue. Based on Twitter’s revenue of US$1.18 billion in the second quarter of this year, membership fees will reach US$590 million. But that number will shrink to $410 million after the App Store takes a 30 percent cut.

At the same time, it should be noted that other app stores will also draw corresponding shares. In the end, less than 60% of the income returned to Twitter’s own pockets may be left. Social giants like Twitter still have to worry about the high share of the app store, and other small and medium-sized app developers are even more miserable.

According to the data released by Apple WWDC, the number of developers of iOS ecological applications exceeds 20 million, covering more than 70 countries around the world, and the number of ecological applications exceeds 5 million. After all, there are only a few top applications like Twitter, and most developers can only earn some hard money.

In fact, there are many developers who want to resist the “Apple tax”, but Apple has not compromised on this. On the contrary, as the hardware business is under pressure, Apple needs software services such as “Apple tax” to increase revenue.

According to the statistics of SensorTower, global app consumption has been growing since 2019, and will pass the 100 billion US dollar mark in 2020. This means that the “Apple tax” in recent years has been on the path of growth.

Although the “Apple tax” is not the most important source of income for Apple, its gross profit margin has always been considerable considering the lower cost input. In the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, App Store commission revenue accounted for nearly 20% of Apple’s total revenue, and the profit margin exceeded 75%. During the same period, Apple’s net profit margin was only about 25%.

Foreign media analysis also pointed out that the “tax revenue” of the App Store from 2018 to 2020 will reach 48.5 billion, 50 billion and 64 billion US dollars respectively, maintaining a compound annual growth rate of about 30%. Although this figure has not been officially confirmed by Apple, it is converted according to various data such as revenue by business and total revenue of iOS developers announced in the financial report, and the result should not be far from the real number.

Interestingly, according to another statistic by SensorTower in 2020, Apple’s game revenue, which did not involve any game business at that time, ranked fourth in the world, becoming the fourth largest “game company” after Tencent, Sony and Microsoft. What makes Apple on this list is the “Apple tax” that the App Store collects from major game developers.

As one of the most important application stores in the world, the App Store has seized the cash cow of the “Apple tax”, and it is certainly impossible to let it go easily. Of course, Musk doesn’t intend to stop there. On Twitter, he called the dispute “a war about the future of civilization”, trying to stand on a moral high ground and incite dissatisfaction with Apple among the public and developers.

But Apple is no stranger to this situation. In the past, it has been able to withstand waves of public opinion attacks and even the scrutiny of regulatory agencies. Will it be easily knocked down by Musk this time?

The answer is obviously no.

Those who resisted the apple, all the dragon-slaying teenagers eventually became evil dragons

Musk is not the first business tycoon to criticize the “Apple tax”, nor is Twitter the first company to tear itself apart from Apple. However, these developers who tried to resist the “Apple tax” in the past either voluntarily surrendered and returned to Apple’s embrace, or evolved from a dragon-slaying boy to another evil dragon, becoming fans and imitators of the “Apple tax”.

As early as 2017, WeChat had a big war of words with Apple because of the dispute over the share of rewards from the official account. Some developers also launched a class action lawsuit against Apple in 2019, but none of them hurt Apple at all. It wasn’t until Epic Games launched a lengthy lawsuit against Apple in 2020 that the latter made some concessions. In November 2020, Apple announced that it would reduce the percentage of small developers to 15%, but refused to completely cancel the “Apple Tax”.

The few diehards who got rid of the “Apple tax” are all influential industry leaders.

In 2018, the streaming media giant Netflix announced new subscription rules, closed the App Store to directly open the channel for new members, and no longer supported the iTunes payment method. All users who want to open a new membership need to pay through a web browser or the Netflix official platform, but old members can still use the original payment channel. At the same time, Netflix also closed Google Play’s in-app subscription function, and no longer pays a penny to the app store.

Netflix certainly has the confidence to resist Apple. As the world‘s number one streaming media platform, Netflix has a huge user base and neither lacks popularity nor traffic. However, not all app developers can leave the App Store, and not many should have the popularity of Netflix.

Meta, another company that is confronting the “Apple Tax” head-on, has become a complete negative example.

Facebook, a subsidiary of Meta, launched the creator’s custom sharing network link function last year, which can guide fans to pay subscription fees through Facebook’s local charging system, bypassing Apple’s in-app subscription channel. In this way, developers no longer have to pay the 30% “Apple tax” and monopolize all subscription fees.

However, just one year later, Meta announced that it launched an app store on the metaverse platform Horizon Worlds, and charged a 25% commission for user transactions on the web and APP. For paying users of Oculus, the rake rate is as high as 47.5%, including 30% of the hardware platform fee for Meta Quest Store and 17.5% for Horizon Worlds.

This series of rake rules is dubbed “Meta tax” by users. Zuckerberg, who has bombarded Apple many times, also failed to escape the “true fragrance law” and took the initiative to become a believer in the “Apple Tax”.

Everyone hates the “Apple tax”, but everyone wants to collect taxes from developers like Apple does. Meta’s active transformation highlights the attractiveness of the “Apple Tax” model. But not every app store has the influence of the App Store, and not everyone can be an Apple.

Developers can’t avoid the “Apple tax”, in the final analysis, because they can’t give up the iOS ecosystem behind it. Although it has been criticized for being too closed, it is an indisputable fact that the iOS ecological software and hardware are fully integrated, and the connection effect is far better than the severely fragmented Android ecosystem.

A better experience also means more sticky users and more convenient payment channels, which is the most important thing for all app developers. It can also be seen from the sales data over the years that the number of Android ecological applications and the number of developers far exceeds that of iOS, but the sales of the latter have been growing rapidly.

When Cook testified for the Epic lawsuit, he said that Apple has attracted a large number of users for the application, and developers get more rewards than they pay.

“Apple’s iOS ecosystem has more than 150,000 self-created and maintained APIs (statistics as of the third quarter of 2021), and provides countless development tools. These are the services we provide to developers, and we deserve corresponding returns.”

Cook stands firm. Netflix, Facebook, and Twitter, which stand at the top of the pyramid, are not universal. Most developers still need to be mentally prepared for a long-term struggle with the “Apple tax”.

The gap in Apple’s empire has emerged How far is the developer’s spring?

The good news is that the gap to break through the “Apple tax” blockade has already appeared.

In March of this year, Cook agreed to amend Apple’s regulations in the Netherlands to allow iOS apps to pay through third-party tools, bypassing the App Store’s controls, and also eliminating the need to pay the “Apple tax.”

The reason why Apple is willing to make concessions is also because the pressure exerted by EU regulators is too great. In January of this year, the European Union once again launched an anti-monopoly investigation on Apple, and the Dutch user and market rights protection agency directly issued a weekly sky-high price of 5 million euros to Apple. This measure cannot be suspended until the latter opens up third-party payment tools.

After resisting for nearly three months and paying a fine of 50 million euros, Apple finally gave up the “Apple Tax” in the Netherlands. But whether this special case in the Netherlands can be repeated in other places is not guaranteed. After all, not all regulatory agencies have such great power to force Apple to submit, and Cook will never stand still and wait for death.

On the one hand, Cook did not stop mediating with U.S. and EU regulators, and put forward many reasons to overturn the monopoly allegations against Apple.

As of the third quarter of this year, Apple’s share of the global smartphone market was only 16%. Although it has hit a new high in the past 12 years, it still lags behind Samsung’s 22%. Of course, it is impossible to talk about monopoly. What’s more, the app store in the Android camp is also collecting a share from developers. The “Apple tax” is not unique to Apple, and the App Store is not even the app store with the highest tax rate.

According to the data compiled by Analysis Group, Google Play’s commission rate for software developers on Android devices is 30%, which is consistent with that of the App Store, and both have a 15% commission reduction rule after 12 months of subscription. Amazon’s Amazon appstore and Samsung’s Samsung Galaxy Store all take a 30% cut, and Tencent’s app store even once took a 55% cut for game apps.

Showing this evidence in his hand, Cook certainly has the full confidence to deny the monopoly allegations of regulators and developers such as Epic.

On the other hand, although Apple has made concessions to reduce the commission rate of small developers, the conditions set are very strict, which is more like retreating in response to the pressure of public opinion.

Under the rules, the new 15% fee applies to small developers with annual revenue of less than $1 million and lasts for at least three years. However, the announcement only states that “developers are approved to use e-mail and other communication methods to share payment methods other than iOS APP with users”, and does not list specific open interfaces.

U.S. federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is in charge of the trial of the Apple and Epic case, also refuted Cook’s statement, believing that the move to reduce the proportion of small developers was “impure motive”:

“The new rules only target small businesses with less than $1 million in annual revenue, and don’t address the majority of developers, at least in my opinion.”

In our opinion, the coexistence of developers and the “Apple tax” is difficult to change in a short period of time, and the anti-monopoly investigations of Apple by various agencies are not comprehensive. For example, Japan’s JFTC’s investigation of the App Store prohibiting other companies from guiding users to register with third-party applications earlier this year did not include game applications.

The only way to make both parties a little bit satisfied may be to let Apple provide developers with a more stable and healthier development environment, and strive to provide more tool support to help developers increase their income. Although the “Apple tax” is difficult to completely abolish, it is also a compromise to make the cake bigger and increase the income of developers and Apple.

write at the end

In May last year, the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple reached its climax, and Cook also attended the trial and testified in person. In his speech, Cook emphasized the rationality of the “Apple tax” and insisted that everything Apple does is for users.

“If we allow development to bypass the rules, we are essentially giving up our intellectual property returns. Apple has always done a lot of work to maintain the App Store and the iOS developer platform, and not everyone wants to take a free ‘handle like Epic. car’.”

It is not difficult to see from Cook’s remarks that Apple’s insistence on the “Apple Tax” has never changed, and it is not expected to give up this income easily in the future.

From the day of its birth, the “Apple tax” has been full of controversy, and this controversy will continue. For developers, although the historic breakthrough in the Netherlands is encouraging, the long battle with the “Apple tax” will not end. Looking at it from another angle, the “Apple tax” is standing still, which also proves the success of the iOS ecosystem, which is worth thinking about and reflecting on for the Android camp.

Will the “Apple tax” come to an end? Users probably won’t care too much about this issue.

After all, no matter where it goes in the future, the “Apple tax” is destined to go down in the annals of history and become the talk of countless netizens after dinner. People are more concerned about the prosperity of the iOS developer ecosystem, and hope that Apple can provide developers with a more favorable development environment.

