Behind the extension of the mortgage to the age of 80: Nanning's property market continues to slump, and the digestion cycle of high inventory is 20 months



A piece of news that the age limit of mortgages can be extended to 80 years old has pushed Nanning’s property market into a hot search.

On February 12, market sources pointed out that the age limit for housing loans in Nanning, Guangxi can be extended to 80 years old. To this end, a reporter from Times Weekly called the Nanning branch of a large commercial bank. A personal loan manager said that the bank has implemented a policy that the age limit for housing mortgage lenders has been extended from 70 to 80 years old.

On the same day, a reporter from Times Weekly learned from the staff of the Nanning branch of the Agricultural Bank of China that the bank has not yet implemented the document and is still implementing the original document. The upper limit of loan age at this branch is 60 years old.

Die Zeit reporter called many banks, new house sales offices and real estate agency stores in Nanning. Many people said that whether different banks implement it and the implementation time are different. Documents will be issued today. From the perspective of the market, the policy content will be transmitted to the market on a large scale on February 12.

After the implementation of favorable policies, Nanning’s real estate market experienced changes. The Times Weekly reporter learned that many new home salespersons and real estate intermediaries forwarded relevant news on social platforms to encourage qualified buyers to enter the market.

Nanning real estate agent Lin Wei (pseudonym) told the Times Weekly reporter that recently, the company has been screening the beneficiary groups after the policy shift, and recommending suitable real estate to this group of people. Judging from the current communication results, after the extension of the mortgage period, some buyers have less mortgage pressure and are more willing to buy a house. At the same time, there are also house buyers who actively consult the intermediary about the content of the new regulations and changes in the monthly payment, and the number of inquiries has increased significantly.

“From the perspective of the whole market, the proportion of qualified people is not large, and the role of policies is to boost market sentiment. First, some people enter the market and drive the entire real estate transaction chain to rotate, which is definitely good for the market.” February 13 On the 1st, a person in charge of Nanning’s improved real estate marketing told the Times Weekly reporter that the new housing market is based on quantity first, and there will be transaction volume only after there are inquiries and inspections, which will drive prices to stabilize. In any case, attention must be paid first. One of the great benefits of the new housing loan regulations is that it has brought attention to the property market.

Reduce housing pressure

In order to encourage homebuyers who just need to enter the market, since the second half of 2022, many cities have adjusted their credit policies, reducing the burden on homebuyers from multiple dimensions by reducing mortgage interest rates and speeding up the mortgage review cycle.

As a provincial capital city, Nanning joins the interest rate adjustment team. On the evening of January 31, the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Nanning City announced that in order to support the demand for the purchase of the first house, Nanning will gradually adjust the lower limit of the interest rate of the commercial personal housing loan for the first house from now on. Annual LPR minus 60 basis points. According to the current LPR, the lower limit of the commercial loan interest rate for the first housing in Nanning will be lowered to 3.7%.

A real estate agent in Nanning calculated an account for a reporter from Times Weekly. If the purchase of the first house is taken as the premise, the loan amount of 800,000 yuan and equal monthly repayments are calculated. The monthly payment of the loan for 30 years is about 3682 yuan; Only 20 years, under the same interest rate and repayment method, the monthly payment is about 4722 yuan.

“For home buyers whose original loan period is less than 30 years, extending the period can reduce the monthly payment pressure. However, the implementation of this policy still needs to meet basic conditions, such as the income can cover the mortgage. In addition, it is necessary to have a joint lender. As a guarantee.” said the above-mentioned intermediary.

On February 13, Li Yujia, the chief researcher of the Guangdong Provincial Housing Policy Research Center, told the reporter of Times Weekly that the policy of extending the age limit of housing mortgage lenders from 70 to 80 years old will help older buyers and the property market to a certain extent. effect. At present, all regions are actively supporting the property market, and policies are being superimposed to increase support for the demand side. But looking at a certain policy alone, the effect will not be great. A variety of policies need to be superimposed to support the demand side for a long time.

On the same day, Chen Xiao, a senior analyst at the Zhuge Housing Search Data Research Center, said in an interview with a reporter from Times Weekly that, in fact, the policy refers to the extension of the age of the lender plus the loan period to 80 years old, which means that the buyer is over 50 years old. You can also apply for a mortgage with a maximum term of 30 years. The new regulation relaxes the age limit for loans, which benefits the middle-aged and middle-aged and elderly homebuyers and releases some demand for homebuying. At the same time, parents can also have the opportunity to buy a house with their children to bear the pressure of repaying the loan, which indirectly reduces the pressure of some young people to buy a house.

Chen Xiao predicts that in the future, other cities may also follow up with relevant policies, such as some cities with high pressure to decommission and cities with serious aging and a high proportion of elderly people.

Destocking pressure is still

After the implementation of the new regulations on housing loans, Nanning’s second-hand housing market experienced changes.

According to Zhuge’s housing search data, from February 12th to 13th, a total of 266 homeowners lowered their quotations. Among them, an owner in the Ronghe Moke community in the old city of Beihu lowered the total price by 200,000 yuan to 680,000 yuan. According to data from Lianjia, the suite was first put on the shelves on November 6, 2021, and the price was not adjusted during the period. The first price adjustment occurred on February 13, and the total price was lowered by 200,000 yuan, which shows that the owner is full of sincerity in selling the house.

Owners in Nanning are eager to sell their houses, which is related to the sluggish real estate market. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, starting from July 2021, the price of second-hand housing in Nanning began to fall. As of the end of 2022, the price of second-hand housing in Nanning has fallen for 18 consecutive months. According to the Zhuge Housing Search Research Center, in January 2023, the average listing price of second-hand housing in Nanning was about 12,523 yuan/㎡; in February 2022, the value was about 13,268 yuan/㎡.

In terms of the new housing market, despite developers’ fancy promotions, it is still difficult to change the current situation of housing difficulties. According to statistics from Guangxi Zhongyuan Real Estate, as of the end of 2022, the inventory of new commercial housing in Nanning will be 7.53 million square meters, and the digestion cycle will be 20 months.

In January 2023, many real estate properties in Nanning will launch preferential promotions. Among them, real estate companies deeply involved in Nanning, such as Country Garden, Vanke, Greenland, China Overseas, C&D, Lianfa, Jinke, Midea Real Estate, Ronghe, Zhangtai, Yangpu, etc., actively organized and carried out special activities such as returning home to buy properties and not closing during the Spring Festival. .

According to the incomplete statistics of Crane Research Center, there are more than 60 houses in Nanning that have released the preferential policies for house purchases in the Spring Festival. . Projects with a unit price of 8,000-13,000 yuan/square meter account for a relatively large proportion, and the special price of a certain project in the Economic Development Zone starts as low as the prefix “6”.

In January 2023, the supply and demand of Nanning’s new housing market fell month-on-month, and it rose compared with February 2022, which was also in the “Spring Festival stall”, but failed to return to February 2021, the “Spring Festival stall”. Crane data shows that the supply of commercial housing in Nanning in January was 195,000 square meters, an increase of 210% compared with February 2022; the transaction area was 403,200 square meters, an increase of 76% compared with February 2022; fell 5% month-on-month.