Behind the scenes of Costa’s 75 years, the long journey of an Italian history

The evening of the 75th anniversary of Costa Crociere first of all won the weather gamble, because it was going to be a terrible day, full of water bombs, and instead, just before the guests’ check-in opened, the sky opened and dawned the sun that shortly thereafter set on the Tuscan coast, an immense, illuminated ship. You went on board from the steps of the Maritime Station of Genoa, a monumental structure steeped in history. How many ships have you seen? And how many passengers did he see, of every class. We boarded as if we were such, complete with bracelet, badge and photo release to be handed over to the reception. A birthday, but also a navigation. The life of Costa Crociere is long, condensed into almost two hours which were in fact an embrace. With some tasty behind the scenes.

The Tuscan Coast in Genoa

On board with the 6,500

No, there were fewer guests at the 75th birthday party. The 6,500 were the passengers regularly boarded on the Tuscan coast for the cruise that sets sail from the Ligurian capital every Friday, who in very casual outfits saw dozens of guests in dark suits and cocktail dresses, as the invitation required, overcome the access cordon to the lounge reserved for them. The welcome with bubbles and food fingers, while the photographers shot with the reflex and the Polaroid: the former will go on Vanity Fair, the latter were donated directly after the posing to the “models”. Relaxed atmosphere, chef Bruno Barbieri without a tie who talks about his beginnings on cruise ships, anticipating what he will say on stage. “On the first day I dreamed that sooner or later I too would become the chef of a large ship. I was 18 years old, I was in charge of the garnishes and the garnishes…” he says. We also get to talking about the fried cream puffs, which he recommends on his signature menu, and how much he still feels like a member of the on-board family. Then they come to call him to take him to the kitchen and bye-bye…

Costa Crociere’s 75th anniversary celebration: Nicola Costa

We, however, move to the theatre, where an audience is set up with the first rows of chairs reserved for the top management of the company on one side and the members of the Costa family on the other, together with representatives of the institutions. The mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti, the commissioner of the Port Authority Paolo Piacenza in the front row, but also – among others – the builder Davide Viziano, the entrepreneur Marco Belloni (Zeffirino), the president of Genoa airport Alfonso Lavarello (with a long career behind him in the cruise sector), the president of Porto Antico Spa Mauro Ferrando…

The host, Simone Marchetti, director of Vanity Fair, goes on stage with a red Prada cape which will later amaze the mayor of Genoa (“If I wore it myself, you know my wife…”). The first protagonist is also the host, the CEO of Costa Crociere Mario Zanetti. Behind him, a blow-up of his first company badge. “It was April 8, 1999, my first day, I was 28 years old. I was born in Cogoleto, near Genoa, I studied in the capital and along the way to school and then the University I passed cruise ships with the C for Costa on the smokestack…”. Zanetti reveals that he doesn’t sleep much and gets up very early. “Sunrise on the ship is my favorite moment, especially if you enter the port. And entering the one in Genoa – he says, after talking about one of his cruises with his family – is a unique, unrepeatable emotion”.

Emotions

Let’s stay on the wave of emotional notes. Thus the commander of the Tuscan Coast, Giulio Valestra, who recalls the surprise party of a 105-year-old passenger. Then, Nicola Costa, former president of Costa Armatori and president of Costa Crociere from 1986 to 1997, takes the stage. It’s the story of the Costa family, and he’s not alone. Next to me sits Filippo Costa, who with his son will soon launch a new business dedicated to e-sports in the Porto Antico of Genoa (it will be called Esplace). And other Costas are around us. A photo from 1991 of an all-Costa reunion on the Costa Classica flashes across the screen. “There were 325 of you,” recalls Marchetti. “Now we are over a thousand”, replies Nicola Costa, who, called to continue in his more personal memory, recalls his first crossing of the Equator with the Eugenio C., traveling to South America with Italian passengers and emigrants. “How can siblings and so many relatives get along? The basis is the values ​​that have been left to us. And a recommendation: ‘Be sincere, never lies’”.

Singer Malika Ayane

He is followed by the CEO of the parent company, Josh Weinstein, who also remembers a cruise holiday on a Costa ship with his family. “Who would like to be on board?”, the host asks him. “The commander. He’s a rock star.” Micky Arison, son of Ted Arison, the founder of Carnival, also arrived in Genoa from America (before going to the Tuscan coast he had met the employees in the Genoa headquarters and visited Fincantieri, the main shipyard for Costa ships). I approach the president and largest shareholder of the cruise giant, I remind him of Carnival’s first ship, the former Empress of Canada of Canadian Pacific, acquired, renovated in Genoa and renamed Mardi Gras. The refitting works are carried out at the Mariotti shipyards, the contact person is the chief engineer Piero Passalaqua, with him also the commanders Giorgio Schiaffino Salvo and Claudio Anghelè. “Arison remembers and smiles. It was the beginning of an empire, there are many to tell. “A long journey,” he tells me.

The 75th anniversary toast with Carnival president Micky Arison (right), CEO Josh Weinstein (center) and Costa CEO Mario Zanetti

At the Lanterna

When Mayor Bucci takes the floor, having overcome the surprise of the host’s red cape, he first reveals a favorite place of his, which he would recommend to anyone who wants to see Genoa. “I would tell him to go to the top of the Lantern, because from up there he can see the whole city, but above all its history”. Then, he continues with the concrete. We’re talking about tourism. “The first destination in the world is New York and not Italy, even though our country has everything to attract tourists. But New York knows how to sell an experience better. Here, we must create a unique experience in tourists who come to visit Genoa and Italy in general. We can do it, we will do it.” Governor Toti speaks of courage. “We need to have a little more to sell the Italy and Liguria experience. We are trying and Costa Crociere is helping us.” “How many millions of passengers does the company bring to Genoa, Liguria, Italy” is Bucci again. Tourism and work. “We need to create a system, give young people the opportunity to train and meet those who offer work”, continues Toti. Costa also trains his staff in Liguria, there is a tradition, there is a history.

The return of serenity

On board we talk about the post-crisis linked to Covid. “2023 is the first ‘normal’ year for the cruise industry: the projections – says CEO Zanetti – are of numbers that will probably be higher than 2019 and we play an important role in this industry”. International tensions and the conflict in The Middle East does not seem capable of affecting the recovery of the cruise sector. “We have adjusted some itineraries but otherwise everything continues as normal on our routes in the Caribbean, the Emirates and the Mediterranean in winter” says the manager. “The choices we make always have the safety and health of our colleagues on board and our guests at the center: this is what we convey – he concludes – even at a time when you want to be carefree and enjoy your holiday”.

And that the dark period of the pandemic, when the ships stopped, is now far away, Rispetti Turismo also says, on the occasion of Italian Cruise Day, the annual reference forum for the cruise sector. The observatory estimates that Italy will reach the historic record of 12.9 million passengers handled by the end of 2023 and will also bring 8 ports into the ranking of the 20 main Mediterranean ports for cruises.

Il Monumental Tour (G. Hubbel)

It grand finale

The 75th anniversary is celebrated with a toast in the theatre, then the singer Malika Ayane takes to the stage and enchants. CEO Zanetti sings almost all of her songs, softly. A truly special moment. And then the party continues in the city, with the Monumental Tour, an exceptional show created by the French DJ and producer Michael Canitrot, which combines electronic music, cultural heritage and digital art, making you discover Palazzo Ducale from a new point of view. Light-show and video-mapping, lots of people, thousands dancing in the square. The hug to Costa.

ps. The program of celebrations for Costa’s 75th anniversary will continue next week with two initiatives in favor of the Gaslini Hospital. On Monday 23 October, Angelo Pintus will propose his show at the Politeama Genovese, starting at 9pm. The entire proceeds of the evening will be donated to charity at the Gaslini Hospital in Genoa, with Costa doubling the total amount. On Friday 27 October, a group of young hospital patients and their families will board Costa Toscana, for a day to discover the flagship of the Italian company, together with Mattia Villardita “SpiderMan”, the man who disguised as the famous superhero brings a smile to children hospitalized in hospital wards throughout Italy.

