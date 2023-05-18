Bei, ex-minister Franco towards the presidency. Also in pole position is the Spanish vice premier Calvino

Former Finance Minister Daniele Franco towards the presidency of the European Investment Bank

The former finance minister Franco in pole position for the presidency of the European Investment Bank (Bei). The time to choose the new number one in the financial arm of the European Union is running out. According to what he reveals “The print”, the Treasury has already started probing the allies on the name of Daniel Francoconsidered the most expendable face.

READ ALSO: The Montecatini-Edison merger and more: Mediobanca opens its archives

The race to replace the current German president of the EIB Werner Hoyerwhose mandate expires in December, officially began yesterday: in progress of EcofinIndeed, the Swedish presidency of the EU has invited the 27 governments to submit possible candidatures by 16 June.

That day, the Board of Governors of the At will meet in Luxembourg to approve the list of candidates, after which the names will be screened by Nomination Committee. And finally, in the autumn, EU members will vote to elect (by qualified majority) the new president.

READ ALSO: illimity, profit of €7.8 million in the quarter. Flounder reassures: “We’ll get to 100”

The real decisive moment will therefore be between October and November, he writes again “The print”, but in the bilateral contacts between the ministers work is already being done to build alliances. For economic-financial tasks, European countries are generally divided according to the classic North-South scheme. But political affiliation can also play a role.

Subscribe to the newsletter

