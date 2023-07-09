Beijing and Chengdu Surpass 6 Million Cars, Reflecting China’s Growing Vehicle Population

As of the end of June, the number of cars in Beijing and Chengdu exceeded 6 million

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Security, the number of motor vehicles in China has reached a staggering 426 million as of the end of June 2023. Out of this total, there are 328 million cars and 16.2 million new energy vehicles, reflecting the growing popularity and adoption of environmentally-friendly transportation options.

In addition, there are 513 million motor vehicle drivers in the country, with 475 million specifically licensed to drive cars. These numbers highlight the immense scale of the automotive industry in China and the high demand for personal transportation.

During the first half of 2023, there were 16.88 million newly registered motor vehicles nationwide, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.9%. Simultaneously, there were 11.75 million newly registered cars, showcasing a significant growth rate of 5.8%. Among these registrations, 10.34 million were passenger vehicles, reflecting a 5.6% increase, while 1.33 million were trucks, which experienced an 8.1% uptick compared to the previous year.

The surge in popularity of new energy vehicles is particularly noteworthy, with the total number reaching 16.2 million. Within the first half of the year, 3.128 million new registrations of new energy vehicles were recorded, marking a substantial year-on-year increase of 41.6%. The number of pure electric vehicles alone accounted for an impressive 12.594 million, representing 77.8% of the total number of new energy vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that 88 cities in China already have more than 1 million cars, an increase of 7 cities compared to the previous year. Additionally, 24 cities, including Beijing and Chengdu, have crossed the 3 million car mark. Other major cities such as Chongqing, Shanghai, and Suzhou also boast more than 5 million cars, highlighting the significant role urban areas play in the country’s transportation landscape.

As technology continues to advance, it has facilitated a shift towards online services in various sectors, including vehicle and driver’s license transactions. In the first half of 2023, public security traffic control departments have actively promoted the online operation of services such as the replacement of license plates and the issuance of temporary license plates. Impressively, there were 58.33 million online applications for vehicle and driver’s license transactions, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year increase of 30.9%.

With China‘s automotive industry continuing to grow and evolve, it remains to be seen how the country will address the challenges and opportunities that arise from this significant increase in cars and drivers.

