Beijing Banking Association Proposes Time-Limited Commitments for Credit Business Processing

Simple Credit Business in Beijing Promises Faster Processing Times

Recently, the Beijing Banking Association held a press conference addressing the optimization of the credit business environment and improving the quality and efficiency of financial services. During the conference, the association released a proposal outlining ten key areas for improvement, including streamlining the credit approval process, reducing approval time limits, and enhancing business transparency.

The proposal emphasizes the importance of simplifying processes, reducing time requirements, and simplifying documentation. Member units are encouraged to standardize credit business approval systems, promote process optimization and transformation, and establish clear and transparent classification standards for credit approval processes. Similar repetitive approval processes should be integrated and centralized to delegate approval authority to credit businesses, ensuring overall risk control and optimizing business operations.

Additionally, the proposal advises member units to establish clear entry standards for credit business and streamline required documentation. By providing clear application conditions and a uniform list of required materials, member units aim to prevent customers from submitting incorrect or duplicate documents due to information asymmetry. The goal is to streamline the application process, limiting the need for customers to provide additional information and descriptions for a single credit business approval.

In the spirit of time efficiency and proactive service, the proposal encourages member units to explore “time-limited commitments” and create “service samples.” Communication with customers during the credit approval process should be strengthened, with qualified member units proactively selecting key credit business features and providing a time-limited commitment for relatively simple processes. Banks will inform customers of the basic process and average time limit for business processing, striving to improve the overall customer service experience.

The effort to optimize the credit business environment in Beijing has been ongoing in recent years, leading to improved financial services and providing strong financial support for high-quality economic development. The Beijing Supervision Bureau of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration, represented by Ni Weidong, has been guiding institutions under its jurisdiction to improve the “dare to lend, willing to lend, able to lend, and able to lend” mechanism. This long-term approach aims to create an excellent policy environment for the high-quality development of private small and micro-enterprises.

As part of these efforts, multiple departments have collaborated to establish the Beijing Financial Comprehensive Service Network – the country’s first provincial-level banking and government data sharing platform. The platform integrates information from 13 government departments, covering real estate, provident fund, civil affairs, social security, medical insurance, and industry and commerce. It is connected to 51 banking and insurance institutions, serving over 4,100 financial service outlets. This platform has enabled the online processing of the entire real estate mortgage loan process, significantly reducing the approval time from several weeks to just 1 to 2 working days. Since its launch, the platform has benefited 9.48 million enterprises and over 14.44 million personal financial consumers, facilitating credit funds totaling 2.28 trillion yuan and saving billions of yuan in financing costs.

The proposal from the Beijing Banking Association demonstrates the commitment to improving the efficiency and quality of credit business in the city. By focusing on streamlining processes, reducing time requirements, and enhancing communication with customers, Beijing aims to provide a more favorable environment for businesses and individuals to access credit services.