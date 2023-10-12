Beijing Begins Selling Winter Vegetables: Prices Higher But More Choices Available

The Price of Winter Vegetables in Beijing Higher than Last Year

By Reporter Deng Wei

Photo by reporter Deng Wei

Winter is approaching, and Beijing has officially started selling winter vegetables. Yesterday (11th), winter vegetables with Chinese cabbage and green onions as the main products have gradually entered the major stores of Wumart Supermarket from their production areas. The first batch of winter Chinese cabbage and green onions on the market reached 400 tons and 300 tons respectively. The prices are higher than last year.

Early in the morning, queues formed at various Wumart stores. Most of the queues were middle-aged and elderly people who continued their habit of buying winter cabbage. This year, Wumart’s winter-stored Chinese cabbage is produced in Yutian, Hebei Province, and winter-stored green onions are produced in Pingdu, Shandong Province. The first batch of winter-stored Chinese cabbage sells for 0.59 yuan per catty, and green onions sell for 0.99 yuan per catty, both of which are lower than last year. The relevant person in charge of Wumart Group said that the price of winter vegetables this year has dropped compared with last year because the company has always adhered to the principle of “two no increases”, that is, there will be no price increases on a year-on-year basis or a month-on-month basis. It is worth mentioning that this year, in addition to the traditional Chinese cabbage and green onions, this year’s winter storage vegetables also introduce easy-to-storage varieties such as yams, sweet potatoes, radishes, and vermicelli, enriching consumers’ choices.

It is understood that this year, Wumart’s winter vegetable sales will continue until the end of the year. During this period, the company will gradually increase the supply of Chinese cabbage and green onions based on market demand and supply. It is expected that the supply of Chinese cabbage will reach 10,000 tons and the supply of green onions will reach 5,000 tons.

In conclusion, Beijing residents can now purchase their favorite winter vegetables from Wumart Supermarket, with an added selection of easy-to-store choices. Although the prices are higher this year, the company assures customers that they have maintained their commitment to keeping prices stable. As the winter season progresses, Wumart plans to increase its supply to meet the demand of its customers, ensuring a sufficient stock of Chinese cabbage and green onions. Stay tuned as Wumart continues to provide fresh and affordable winter vegetables throughout the holiday season.

