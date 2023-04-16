Beijing Dental Implant System Selected Result Announced, Centralized Procurement Will Be Implemented on April 20_Oriental Fortune Network

On April 15, the official website of the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau released the “Notice on the Implementation of Consumables Related to Dental Implant Consumables with Quantitative Procurement and the Result of Listing Online with Limit Prices”, announcing the selection results of the Beijing Dental Implant System. On April 20, all selected companies, distribution companies, and medical institutions signed a tripartite agreement to implement online procurement.

According to the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, public medical institutions that provide dental implant services and non-public medical institutions that voluntarily participate in the centralized procurement of dental implant-related consumables should participate in this procurement. This procurement, encourage other medical institutions to take the initiative to participate in this procurement. The procurement cycle of the dental implant system is 3 years, and the agreement procurement volume is re-declared every year.

The selection results of the oral implant system are divided into two categories. One type is the oral implant system. According to the unified deployment of the National Medical Insurance Bureau, the oral implant system implements the centralized procurement of inter-provincial alliances. The material of the implant is grade 4 pure titanium or titanium alloy; the other is an all-ceramic crown product used for single-tooth implantation. Beijing implements price-limited online purchases for all-ceramic crowns used in single-tooth implants. The main component of all-ceramic crown products is zirconia, including white zirconium and colored zirconium (including single-color zirconium and layered colored zirconium).

Original Title: Beijing Oral Implant System Selection Results Announced, and Centralized Purchases Will Be Implemented on April 20