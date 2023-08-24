Beijing Establishes “Specialized, Specialized, and New” Special Board for Innovative Enterprises

Beijing Opens “Specialized, Specialized and New” Special Board to Support Innovation and Small Enterprises

Beijing, China – On August 24th, Beijing officially opened the “Specialized, Specialized and New” special board, a new capital market platform aimed at providing comprehensive services to Beijing’s innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. The opening ceremony saw 50 companies become the first batch of enterprises to join the special board.

The Beijing “Specialized, Specialized and New” special board was established under the guidance of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, the Beijing Local Financial Supervision Bureau, and the Beijing Securities Regulatory Bureau. The regional equity market platform was jointly constructed by the Beijing Equity Exchange Center and CICC (China International Capital Corporation) among others.

Xu Xinchao, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal Government, emphasized that the opening of the special board reflects Beijing’s commitment to empowering and supporting “Specialized, Specialized and New” enterprises. High-level government departments and relevant units will work together to provide support, enabling these companies to grow and expand.

Mou Shuhui, deputy director of the Small and Medium Enterprise Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, expressed that future cooperation with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Beijing Municipal Government will focus on strengthening the connection between “Specialized, Specialized and New” enterprises and the multi-level capital market.

Zhu Yu, deputy director of the Second Market Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, acknowledged that the capital market has made significant progress in establishing a full life cycle service system for “Specialized, Specialized and New” enterprises. The hope is that Beijing will continue to support the construction of special boards. The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to collaborate with industry and information technology companies to enhance the regional equity market’s ability to serve the high-quality development of these enterprises.

Preparations for the special board began in June 2023 when the Beijing Equity Exchange Center became the first batch of operators announced by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. More than a month of planning and company reservations followed, focusing on enriching and improving the service system of the special board. At the opening ceremony, 50 enterprises officially joined the special board, with expectations for the number of companies to exceed 100 in a short period of time.

To further support the special board, the Beijing Equity Exchange Center signed cooperation agreements with Beijing SME Service Center and CICC. These institutions will collaborate to promote the construction of the “Specialized, Specialized and New” special board. Additionally, major banks such as Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and China Construction Bank, among others, signed contracts to become cooperative units for providing loans to enterprises on Beijing’s special board.

While the special board aims to expand financing channels for these enterprises, CICC and Beijing Equity Exchange jointly launched the Torch Research Institute of Equity Options. This initiative will provide equity and debt financing products for special-board enterprises and further enhance capital market services.

The opening of the Beijing “Specialized, Specialized and New” special board marks a new chapter in supporting innovation and small enterprises in the region. With plans to continuously increase the number of exclusive board companies, Beijing aims to create a thriving ecosystem for “Specialized, Specialized and New” enterprises in the future.

[Editor: Du Yan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

