Beijing Exchange Celebrates Second Anniversary with Impressive Patent Numbers

On November 15, the Beijing Stock Exchange marked its second anniversary with impressive patent numbers among its listed companies. According to data from Wisdom Bud, the 229 companies listed on the exchange have a total of more than 27,000 patent applications, with over 15,000 valid patents and more than 3,900 authorized invention patents.

This means that on average, each company listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange has about 118 patent applications, 68 valid patents, and 17 authorized invention patents. These numbers demonstrate the high level of innovation and intellectual property development among the companies listed on the exchange.

The listed companies are primarily distributed in the new generation information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing, new materials, and biological industries, with 56, 44, 37, and 32 companies respectively. Compared to the previous year, the average number of patent applications among the listed biological companies saw a significant increase of 137.0%, indicating a strong focus on innovation within the industry.

The Beijing Stock Exchange has played a crucial role in promoting innovation and intellectual property development among its listed companies. As the exchange continues to grow and attract more companies, the level of innovation and patent development is expected to further increase, contributing to the overall development of the Beijing business landscape.

