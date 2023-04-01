Home Business Beijing Express 2023, Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi: who are the eliminated “lawyers”
Beijing Express 2023, Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi: who are the eliminated “lawyers”

Beijing Express 2023, Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi: who are the eliminated “lawyers”

Beijing Express 2023, Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi: eliminated the “Lawyers”

Surprise elimination in the fourth leg of Beijing Express 2023: Alessandra Demichelis e Lara Picardi they dropped out of the race. The reality show of Sky – led by Costantino Della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio – therefore loses the pair of “Lawyers” after an episode in which 504 kilometers were covered crossing the Indian states of Karnataka and Kerala, from Mysore to the finish line of tappa Kumarakam.

Beijing Express 2023, Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi: Lawyers eliminated. The ballot saves the activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio

It was there that the ballot unexpected: the Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiorewinners of the fourth episode of Beijing Expressthey had to choose who to eliminate among the Lawyers Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi not Activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio (Federippi)saving the latter and making the former return home just a step away from Malaysian Borneo (and the black envelope confirmed the verdict since the stage was elimination).

Beijing Express 2023, classification of the fourth stage: Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia in the wake of the Italian Americans

The final ranking of the fourth stage of Beijing Express 2023 saw the Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiorefollowed by the Mediterraneans Carolina Stramare and Barbara Preziadai Just Married Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giuntacome on Siculi Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo.

Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi, who are the Lawyers eliminated from Beijing Express 2023

– Alessandra Demichelis, lawyer and ski instructor from Turin. In January 2022 she creates the social page DC Legal Show in which she combines the legal activity with aspects of her private life. The page immediately triggers a lot of controversy and a great media clamor that leads Alessandra to be a guest on radio and television broadcasts, as well as being interviewed by the major national newspapers and websites. Dynamic, ironic and competitive, she loves traveling and new adventures.

– Lara Picardi, civil lawyer of the Court of Turin, has been managing the family law firm for years. She is engaged in training and consultancy at trade union associations. Passionate about trekking and yoga, she participates with her dear friend of hers Alessandra with whom she has already shared many trips.

