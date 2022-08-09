The number of applicable commodities for green energy-saving consumption vouchers has increased to 46 categories

Added smart product categories such as electric toothbrushes, treadmills, sweeping robots, etc.

In order to accelerate the release of the consumption potential of green smart home appliances, the available scope of green energy-saving consumption coupons has been further expanded. According to the “Notice on Adjusting the Scope of Applicable Commodities for the Promotion of Green Energy-saving Consumption Policy” issued by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce on August 8, the category of smart commodities has been added to the category of green energy-saving consumer goods. Tablets, robot vacuums, monitors, etc.

According to the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, in order to implement the spirit of the meeting of the State Council executive meeting on “to accelerate the release of the consumption potential of green and smart home appliances” and the spirit of the document “Several Measures to Promote the Consumption of Green and Smart Home Appliances” by 13 departments including the Ministry of Commerce, accelerate the release of green smart home appliances. The consumption potential of household appliances will be further met, and the leading role of this Municipality’s policies to promote green energy-saving consumption will be brought into play, and the categories of applicable smart goods will be increased.

Added 46 categories of products applicable to consumer coupons, including mobile phones, laptops, tablet computers, bicycles, monitors, air purifiers, dishwashers, TV sets, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, microwave ovens, range hoods, and gas stoves , rice cookers, printers, projectors, electric fans, toilets, water purifiers, showers, robot vacuums, smart toilet lids, vacuum cleaners, fresh air systems, lighting systems, electric ovens, hair dryers, electric toothbrushes, translators, Learning machines, massagers, beauty devices, network boxes, speakers, smart door locks, treadmills, body fat scales, headphones, physiotherapy devices, bracelets, watches, glasses, bicycle accessories, cycling wearables.

Among them, notebook computers, tablet computers, monitors, air purifiers, televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters (among which the gas wall-hung boilers must meet the first-level energy efficiency), microwave ovens, range hoods, gas cookers, rice cookers, 16 categories of products, such as printers, projectors, and electric fans, must be registered on the China Energy Efficiency Labeling Network and have reached the second-level energy efficiency and above; 4 categories of products, such as dishwashers, toilets, water purifiers, and showers, must be listed on the China Water Efficiency Label. It has been registered on the Internet and has reached the second-level water efficiency and above. Mobile phone manufacturers should pass the relevant review or project acceptance of the green design of smart phones by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. make and model.

It is reported that from June to October this year, Beijing has issued green energy-saving consumption coupons to consumers in Beijing on the online platforms of participating companies such as JD.com, Suning, Dazhong, and Gome, which can be used both online and offline. Consumers in Beijing can receive 1 coupon package every month on the online platform of the same participating company, including 8 consumer coupons, with a total amount of 1,500 yuan, and the consumer coupon package received in the month is valid for the month. When consumers purchase products eligible for consumer coupons on participating companies’ online platforms or offline sales stores, they can use other coupons of participating companies in combination.

Participating companies will set up the “Beijing Green Energy Conservation Coupon Receipt Entry” in a prominent position on the homepage of online platforms such as App and Mini Programs to clarify the rules for consumers to receive, use, write off, return and insure prices; Set up obvious signs of “Beijing Green Energy Conservation Coupon Applicable”; offline entities participating companies will post the “Beijing Green Energy Conservation Coupon Applicable” sign in the prominent position of eligible products in the store. (Reporter Li Jia)

[

责编：张璋 ]