Beijing Implements Time-of-Use Electricity Pricing Mechanism to Optimize Power Usage

Beijing to Implement Time-of-Use Electricity Price Mechanism to Optimize Power Consumption

Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission has recently issued a notice outlining plans to further improve the city’s time-of-use electricity price mechanism. The new measures, set to be implemented from September 1, aim to optimize peak and valley periods of electricity prices and the price difference between them. This is done in order to make better use of electricity price signals to guide industrial and commercial users to consume electricity during off-peak hours, ensuring the safe, stable, and cost-effective operation of the power system.

It is important to note that these changes will not affect residential electricity prices.

The time-of-use electricity price mechanism divides the day into three periods: peak, flat, and valley, with different electricity price levels set for each period. By doing so, it encourages power users to consume less electricity during peak hours and more during off-peak hours, thus improving the overall efficiency of the power grid.

Beijing has been one of the earliest regions in China to implement a time-of-use electricity price mechanism. Over the years, the city has expanded the scope of its implementation and adjusted peak and valley electricity price periods, effectively guiding the rational allocation and utilization of resources. However, with the optimization of the energy structure and power consumption, it is necessary to further improve the mechanism.

The Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission has outlined several key improvements as part of the plan. Firstly, it clarifies the scope of execution, covering all industrial and commercial users except for certain types of transportation systems. It also adjusts the time division, with peak and valley periods now divided into three sections of 8 hours each. The peak period is adjusted to 3 hours during the daytime and 5 hours in the evening, while the valley period remains unchanged. In addition, the peak-to-valley price ratio is adjusted, ensuring that the peak electricity price is 20% higher than the valley price.

The commission has stated that these improvements will have little impact on the overall electricity cost of society. Residential electricity prices will remain unaffected, and the cost of agricultural electricity consumption is expected to have a decline due to the cancellation of peak and valley time-sharing. The electricity bills of small, medium, and micro businesses will also remain stable.

The commission has emphasized that industrial and commercial users can actively optimize their electricity consumption behavior to reduce the burden of electricity charges. It provided examples of how businesses can benefit from adjusting their peak electricity consumption and increasing consumption during off-peak hours. By doing so, the annual electricity bills of these businesses could be reduced significantly.

The further improvement of the time-of-use electricity price mechanism is expected to guide users to consume electricity during off-peak hours, ensure the safe and stable operation of the power system, and reduce economic and social operating costs. It will also facilitate the consumption of green electricity and encourage the development of the energy storage industry. Overall, these measures are of positive significance in achieving China‘s goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality in the long term.

In conclusion, the implementation of the time-of-use electricity price mechanism in Beijing will optimize power consumption by providing incentives for industrial and commercial users to consume electricity during off-peak periods. This will result in a more efficient and stable power system, reduced electricity costs for businesses, and support for green energy consumption and the energy storage industry.