Beijing Introduces Measures to Promote Integration of Advanced Manufacturing and Modern Service Industries

Beijing Implements Strategies to Promote Integration of Advanced Manufacturing and Modern Services

Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, together with the Beijing Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Commission, recently announced the “Beijing Advanced Manufacturing and Modern Service Industry Integration Demonstration Park and Pilot Enterprise Identification and Support Measures (Trial Implementation)”. The new measures aim to advance the pilot demonstration work of integrating the advanced manufacturing and modern service industries in Beijing. The city is focusing on exploring new mechanisms and models that are specifically tailored to Beijing’s unique characteristics.

Since 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission has organized two batches of pilot projects for the integration of the two industries, designating 40 regions and 80 enterprises as pilot units. These efforts have yielded positive results, with companies like Xiaomi Group, Foton Motor, Beijing Quanlu Communication Signal Research and Design Institute Group, and Daxing Biomedical Base showcasing successful models of integration and development. These examples represent the initial formation of various two-industry integration development models.

Earlier this year, the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Zhongguancun Management Committee of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology jointly formulated the “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the Deep Integration of Advanced Manufacturing and Modern Service Industry in Beijing”. This document specifies the goal requirements for the pilot demonstration work, aiming to cultivate and establish ten municipal-level demonstration parks and one hundred municipal-level pilot enterprises for the integration of the two industries by 2025.

The “Identification and Support Measures” provide a policy foundation for the identification and support of the pilot demonstration of the integration of the two industries at the municipal level. They strengthen the promotion of the formation of a pilot demonstration system at the national and Beijing levels, aiming to establish a group of integrated carriers that have strong driving effects. The measures will also encourage the utilization of the advantages of “manufacturing + service” to facilitate the integration of the two industries.

The pilot demonstration subjects for the integration of the two industries in Beijing are divided into demonstration parks and pilot enterprises. Demonstration parks are industrial parks that meet the criteria of the integration of the two industries, possess a solid foundation for integrated development, and have strong industrial cluster characteristics. Pilot enterprises, on the other hand, are companies that meet the criteria of the integration of the two industries, demonstrate outstanding innovation capabilities, possess core technologies, and exhibit typical integrated development models.

To qualify as a demonstration park, certain conditions need to be met, including having a legally registered entity or government agency as the operation and management unit, an annual operating income not less than 10 billion yuan, and advanced manufacturing and modern services accounting for at least 30% of the park’s annual operating income.

Pilot enterprises are further divided into leading pilot enterprises and growth pilot enterprises. Leading pilot enterprises exhibit industry advantages and play a key role in the integration of industrial chains, while growth pilot enterprises are fast-growing enterprises with notable innovation capabilities. Both types of enterprises have specific criteria that need to be met to be considered for the pilot program.

The “Identification and Support Measures” also include several measures to optimize the development ecology of the integration of the two industries. These measures focus on land use, talent development, and financial support, among other areas. For example, demonstration parks can increase building scale through flexible periods and flexible scales. Additionally, both demonstration parks and pilot enterprises can receive various levels of financial support.

The implementation of these strategies and measures is expected to promote the integration of advanced manufacturing and modern services in Beijing, facilitating the creation of a dynamic and thriving industry ecosystem. This will contribute to the city’s economic growth and promote innovation and technological advancement in key sectors.

