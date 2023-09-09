Beijing Launches ‘2023 Consumer Season Home Renewal Festival’ with Over 100 Million Yuan in Coupons Issued

Over 100 million yuan in household consumption coupons are being issued one after another

Report from this newspaper (Reporter Ma Jing) Yesterday, the “2023 Beijing Consumer Season Home Renewal Festival” was officially launched, with more than 100 million yuan in consumer coupons issued during the event. From September 8 to November 12, starting from 10 a.m. every day, citizens can receive Jingcai green consumption coupons through the online platforms of 24 companies including JD.com, Lenovo, Suning, Xiaomi, and Meituan. The applicable products for the consumption coupons have increased to 62 categories, available both online and offline.

During the event, the online platforms of 24 companies including JD.com, Lenovo, Suning, Xiaomi, Meituan, CCB Life, Red Star Macalline, B&Q, Wumart Jingbei, Zhongfu Telecom, Dixintong, Siwei Tonglian, Dazhong, etc. will distribute Jingcai Green Coupons.

Consumers in Beijing can receive one or more consumption coupons on the online platform of the same participating company, and can receive up to 5 Beijing Lottery green consumption coupons totaling 1,600 yuan. Among them, 100 yuan consumption coupons are available for purchases over 1,000 yuan, 200 yuan consumption coupons are available for purchases over 2,000 yuan, 300 yuan consumption coupons are available for purchases over 3,000 yuan, 400 yuan consumption coupons are available for purchases over 4,000 yuan, and 600 yuan consumption coupons are available for purchases over 6,000 yuan. Voucher is valid for use before November 12th.

This year, the city has issued 4 batches of Jingcai green consumption coupons. Based on the 55 categories of applicable commodities in the previous period, this batch of consumption coupons has expanded the scope of support to include sofas, beds, mattresses, cabinets, wardrobes, bookcases, shoe cabinets, suitable for dining tables, chairs, desks, chairs, coffee tables, bedding, etc. So far, the products applicable to consumer vouchers include computers, bicycles, dishwashers, televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, printers, projectors, sweeping robots, smart door locks, bracelets, smart watches, smart glasses, etc. 62 categories more than 50,000 products.

At the same time, participating companies have launched trade-in and other activities, providing trade-in discounts for designated categories of products such as air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions. Consumers can also use the coupons together with other offers from participating companies based on their individual needs. During the new round of consumer voucher issuance, financial institutions such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and UnionPay simultaneously launched Beijing Lottery green overlay preferential activities. China UnionPay has also cooperated with home furnishing merchants such as Easy Home, IKEA, B&Q, and Qumei Home Furnishings to issue home furnishing consumption coupons based on the Cloud QuickPass APP for 50 yuan off for purchases over 500 yuan and 100 yuan off for purchases over 1,000 yuan.

