Beijing launches pilot commercialization of passenger car unmanned travel services

Beijing launches pilot commercialization of passenger car unmanned travel services

On July 20, Beijing officially opened the first commercial pilot of unmanned travel services in China, which marked the transition of domestic unmanned travel services from a manned demonstration to a commercial pilot stage.The pilot project will put 30 self-driving unmanned vehicles within a 60-square-kilometer area of ​​the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone to carry out normal charging services.

Since April last year, the Beijing Municipal Self-Driving Office issued the first batch of road test licenses for passenger vehicles, and since the autonomous driving passenger vehicle scenario test was opened in the policy pioneer area, the accumulated mileage of unmanned road tests has exceeded 300,000 kilometers, and the number of autonomous driving travel orders has exceeded 300,000 kilometers. Over 430,000 passengers.

