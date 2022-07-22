Since April last year, the Beijing Municipal Self-Driving Office issued the first batch of road test licenses for passenger vehicles, and since the autonomous driving passenger vehicle scenario test was opened in the policy pioneer area, the accumulated mileage of unmanned road tests has exceeded 300,000 kilometers, and the number of autonomous driving travel orders has exceeded 300,000 kilometers. Over 430,000 passengers.

Mr. Liu from Beijing:It turned out that when we first took the car, its speed should be 25 kilometers per hour, and now it is nearly 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.





In the next step, the Beijing High-level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone will continue to deepen the iteration of unmanned technology verification, and use policy innovation to empower commercial exploration needs. On the premise of ensuring safety, the industry will be promoted in an orderly manner into the stage of unmanned vehicles.