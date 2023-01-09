Listen to the audio version of the article

“The Big Tech file is closed.” Thus Guo Shuping, the head of the China banking and insurance regulatory commission (Cbirc) officially filed the two years of passion crossed by Chinese technology companies.

Now the highest regulatory authority of the Chinese market is moving on to the fine tuning of domestic price lists, from Shanghai to Shenzhen. Channeling funding to strategic sectors will be more difficult. No more exceptions will be allowed, so much so that some companies, including the food sectors…