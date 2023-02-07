The Beijing Market Supervision Bureau issued a risk warning to be alert to hype such as “Metaverse” and prevent new types of illegal fund-raising.

According to CCTV news reports, the Beijing Market Supervision Bureau issued a risk warning to remind, first, keep in mind that “there will be no pie in the sky”, and be sure to guard your “money bag”. When financial consumers invest in wealth management, they must check whether the business scope of the business license of the company includes the issuance of wealth management products, investment and management of investor properties, and whether the company has obtained financial licenses related to wealth management and investment or has been approved by the financial management department. We must establish a rational concept of investment and financial management, and never believe the so-called lies of “stable profit without loss”, “high return, zero risk”, and bear in mind that high return must be accompanied by high risk.

Second, enhance the awareness of personal information security in daily life, treat the contract signing process with caution, do not sign investment and financial management agreements with banks and insurance practitioners, do not sign blank contracts, and do not provide ID cards, bank card numbers, passwords, and verification codes at will Do not log in to unfamiliar websites, click on unfamiliar links, or scan unfamiliar QR codes to prevent personal information from being fraudulently used, abused or illegally used by scammers, and even endanger personal reputation and financial security.

Third, stay vigilant against new types of illegal fund-raising routines, stay calm about the hype of current popular concepts, and don’t be confused by new things. As long as any new thing is tied to investment and financial management, it is likely to be a scam. Learn to keep your eyes open to recognize the nature of illegal fund-raising, pay more attention to the risk warnings of illegal fund-raising issued by government departments and financial institutions, and report and complain in time if you encounter suspected illegal fund-raising behavior.

The report pointed out that in recent years, new concepts such as “metaverse” and “NFT” (non-homogeneous tokens) have been used to implement illegal fundraising. These criminal activities often absorb funds under the names of “Metaverse Investment Project” and “Metaverse Chain Games”, and are suspected of illegal fundraising, fraud and other illegal and criminal activities. They are more attractive and deceptive, and participants are prone to property losses.

