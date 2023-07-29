Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Releases Heavy Signal, Expresses Position on Property Market Regulation

Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Expresses Position on Property Market Regulation, Sending a Strong Signal

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has announced its support for and commitment to meeting residents’ housing needs in light of the recent adjustment of property market policies. This comes after the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development held a meeting to discuss the need to adapt to the changing dynamics of the real estate market in China.

According to the official WeChat account of “Living in Beijing,” the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will study and understand the spirit of the meeting held by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. It aims to combine the actual situation of the Beijing real estate market with the guidelines set forth by the Central Committee in order to better serve the housing needs of residents and promote stability and healthy development in the market.

During the Politburo meeting, it was emphasized that real estate policies should be adjusted in a timely manner to better meet the needs of residents and promote stable and healthy development. Following the meeting, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development held a symposium for enterprises, where Minister Ni Hong stressed the importance of supporting housing demand and implementing various policies to protect the rights and interests of the people.

Beijing’s statement and actions carry significant weight as it represents a first-tier city and sets the tone for property market policies in these cities. Yan Yuejin, research director of E-House Research Institute, suggests that Beijing’s support for “recognizing housing but not mortgage” indicates a possible relaxation of property market policies in the future.

Yan Yuejin further notes that the statement by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development indicates their intention to actively adjust policies. This may involve collaboration with relevant departments such as the financial and fiscal and taxation sectors. Potential policy adjustments could include changes to the down payment ratio, loan interest rates, and housing and loan recognition criteria.

Currently, Beijing implements the policy of “recognizing the house and subscribing to the loan.” However, the high down payment ratio and mortgage interest rates pose challenges for homebuyers. Adjusting the criteria for second-housing identification and reducing the down payment ratio and mortgage interest rates could alleviate these challenges.

Guo Yi, chief analyst of Heshuo Institute, suggests that Beijing still has many policy tools at its disposal, such as the “one district, one policy” approach in the outer suburbs. Adjusting general housing standards could also better meet the housing needs of residents.

Beijing’s proactive stance on property market regulation is of great significance. It boosts confidence in the property market and enhances market expectations. However, the specifics of Beijing’s policy adjustments are yet to be refined and implemented.

(Source: Beijing News)

