Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission Improves Time-of-Use Electricity Price Mechanism to Optimize Power Consumption Behavior

Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission Improves Time-of-Use Electricity Price Mechanism

On the 21st, the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission announced that it has issued a notice to further improve the city’s time-of-use electricity price mechanism and optimize the peak and valley periods of electricity prices. The aim is to enhance the role of electricity price signals in guiding industrial and commercial users to consume electricity during off-peak hours, ensuring the safe, stable, and economical operation of the power system. The new measures will not affect residential electricity prices.

The improvement of the time-of-use electricity price mechanism is in line with national requirements set by the National Development and Reform Commission. All localities have been instructed to improve the mechanism, including defining the scope of implementation, peak and valley periods, and peak-to-valley price differences. Time-of-use electricity pricing is effective in maximizing the utilization efficiency of the power grid. It divides the day into peak, flat, and valley periods, with varying electricity prices during each period. The goal is to encourage users to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours and increase consumption during off-peak hours, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the power system.

The Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission emphasized the need for further improvements to the city’s time-of-use electricity price mechanism. Beijing was one of the first provinces in the country to implement such a mechanism. Over the years, it has expanded the scope and adjusted the periods of peak and valley pricing, effectively guiding resource allocation and utilization. However, with changes in the energy and power consumption structure, it is necessary to optimize the mechanism further.

To address these needs, the commission has clarified the scope of implementation and optimized the time division. The time-of-use electricity price policy will apply to all industrial and commercial users, except for subway, trolleybus, and electrified railway systems. The peak electricity price policy will apply to industrial and commercial users with transformer capacities of 100 kW and above and ratings of 1 kV and above. The peak and valley periods will remain unchanged at 8 hours each throughout the year, but during summer and winter (July, August, January, and December), an additional 3-hour peak electricity price period will be implemented.

The commission has also adjusted the peak-to-valley price ratio. For single-system power consumption, the ratio will be 1.71:1:0.36 (less than 1 kV) and 1.8:1:0.3 (1 kV and above). For two-system power consumption, the unified ratio will be 1.6:1:0.4. This means that the peak electricity price will be 20% higher than the valley price.

Importantly, the improvement of the time-of-use electricity price mechanism will not affect residential electricity prices. The commission assured that the total electricity cost to society will not significantly change, power grid enterprise income will remain stable, and the overall level of electricity sales prices will be relatively constant.

The impact of these changes on agricultural electricity consumption is stable, with a potential cost reduction. The commission will cancel peak and valley time-sharing for agricultural electricity, resulting in lower costs. Agricultural power consumption will be priced at the flat rate, reducing electricity costs by approximately 1 cent per kilowatt-hour, with an average annual cost reduction of CNY 18 million.

For small, medium, and micro merchants, electricity bills will remain steady. As these businesses have limited peak-shaving capabilities, the peak-to-valley price ratio for industrial and commercial users with less than 1,000 volts will remain low. The peak power price will not be implemented initially to ensure the stability of electricity bills for most users.

The commission emphasized that by optimizing electricity consumption behavior, industrial and commercial users can reduce the burden of electricity charges. An example illustrated how a shopping mall consuming 35 million kWh annually can lower its electricity bill by adjusting 5% of peak consumption to off-peak hours through active management, resulting in a decrease of CNY 1.12 million. Similarly, a restaurant with annual electricity consumption of 50,000 kWh can reduce its bill by adjusting 5% of peak power consumption, saving CNY 0.3 million.

The further improvement of the time-of-use electricity price mechanism is expected to guide users in utilizing electricity during off-peak hours, ensuring the safe and stable operation of the power system, reducing operating costs, and promoting the consumption of green electricity and energy storage development. These measures are seen as positively significant for the short-term economic operation of the power sector and the long-term goals of carbon peaking and neutrality.

The Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission stressed that entities supplying electricity directly, outside of the power grid, must strictly charge end users in accordance with the electricity market transaction price or the peak and valley time-of-use rates.

