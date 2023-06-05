Beijing PT Exhibition, ZTE terminal Wen Liangliang: Dual-mode 5G mobile phones enter the 1000 yuan range, ZTE helps accelerate 5G popularization_TOM News

In recent years, the rapid development and wide application of global 5G technology has become the focus of global attention. As a terminal manufacturer, ZTE has fully adapted to the domestic 5G network, providing users with the most comprehensive and optimal choices. At present, ZTE is selling core operator cooperation products such as the dual-mode 5G mobile phone Yuanhang 40 series to jointly promote the popularization of 5G products.

During the 2023 China International Information and Communication Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as “PT Exhibition”), Wen Liangliang, vice president of ZTE Corporation and general manager of Terminal China, was interviewed by the media and introduced the progress of ZTE’s terminal promotion of domestic popularization of 5G terminals this year, and the progress made with operator partners. progress.

Wen Liangliang said: The dual-mode 5G mobile phone is equipped with two 5G “golden frequency bands”, including 700M for China Mobile and Radio and Television, and 900M for China Unicom and Telecom. It has the characteristics of strong penetration capability and low network deployment cost. ZTE promotes the commercial use of 5G networks around the world, and is also the first to promote the commercial use and further popularization of 5G mobile phones.

Last year, ZTE’s global shipments of 5G mobile phones increased by 75%. This year, ZTE launched a series of 5G mobile phones with different price ranges to meet the needs and budgets of different consumers. The price of entry-level 5G smartphones has dropped even further. Under 1,000 yuan, more users can experience the high-speed network and high-quality applications brought by 5G technology.







In addition to promoting the popularization of 5G mobile phones, what other work has ZTE done to promote the popularization of 5G terminals? In the process of operators’ 2G/3G network withdrawal, ZTE has the advantage in the industry to provide a complete solution of the whole chain, whether it is to assist in network rectification during the network withdrawal process, or the best cost-effective 5G mobile phone solution, or IOT 2G replacement ZTE can provide complete, reliable and high-quality solutions.

In terms of terminals, ZTE has actively implemented the “1+2+N” product ecological layout for many years, centering on mobile phones, providing personal and family data connection services, and covering a wealth of ecological products. ZTE has launched a variety of 5G mobile data terminals (mobile wifi and mobile router products) within 100 yuan and 1000 yuan, ZTE MC888S, ZTE U50 Pro, ZTE F50, to make up for the difficulty of network deployment and ensure that users even in remote areas, dormitories, rented houses , can still enjoy high-speed 5G network services.

In order to make 5G technology more stable and sensitive, ZTE 5G smart communication technology + Lingxi algorithm provides users with a faster and more stable 5G network experience, and helps eliminate the digital divide through the wide application of 5G technology, so as to realize the sharing of digital dividends by the whole society.







In terms of product eco-products, ZTE launched the world‘s first AI naked-eye 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D equipped with 3D light field display technology. With the powerful AI computing power engine blessing and excellent user experience effects, the naked-eye 3D products have gained a new round of attention . At the same time, ZTE has also paved the way for the popularization and application of technology in the industry’s ecological cooperation, and is actively promoting the “AI Glasses-free 3D Ecological Alliance” to jointly create a new glasses-free 3D vertical ecosystem to promote digital intelligence in the industry.







For consumers, the introduction of new 5G calls will provide users with better 5G applications:4K high-definition video calls, multimedia data transmission, enhanced real-time interaction, support for menu-style interaction, AR/VR and other virtual scenes, making calls more intimate, diverse, and interactive. Enterprise-level communication: Based on the technical advantages of 5G new calls, it can provide enterprises, governments and other customers with more professional communication services, such as remote ultrasound, intelligent maintenance, and diversified use cases, etc., and enhance the collaboration and innovation capabilities among enterprises.

Relying on its deep accumulation in the voice field, Wen Liangliang said: ZTE has actively explored and practiced in the standard research, specification formulation, and pilot verification of 5G new calls. As a practitioner of 5G new call innovation, the end-to-end service verification we have completed with partners such as China Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies will strongly support the commercial and large-scale deployment of 5G new call. In the future, we will work with more partners to create terminals that support 5G new calls, develop the 5G new call industry, expand new businesses, and create new experiences.

The popularization of ZTE terminals in 5G covers all aspects of product development, application implementation, ecological layout and experience optimization. While providing users with faster, stable and high-quality 5G products and services, it has also made contributions to the promotion and application of 5G technology. contribute.

The theme of this year’s Telecommunications Day is “Having a stable and continuous network connection is a basic need and right of people in the digital age. For many people who have not yet been connected, ubiquitous connection will be the starting point for changing lives.”

ZTE also hopes to use its end-to-end full-stack core capabilities in ICT and the wide application of 5G technology to help eliminate the digital divide and realize the digital dividend shared by the whole society.. ZTE uses 5G applications to support vulnerable groups and public welfare undertakings through multi-dimensional and multi-field participation to serve the society with the help of 5G. Play a role in 5G aging-friendly products and services, 5G telemedicine, 5G smart villages, etc.

For example: ZTE’s thousand yuan 5G mobile phone Yuanhang 40 is an aging product, equipped with a domestic 5G chip platform, equipped with a high-definition eye-protecting large screen, and a pure security system. The elderly have created special functions such as “5G video customer service to help the elderly remotely”.







ZTE serves more people through the new 5G+X technology.The glasses-free 3D recently launched by ZTE is a good example. We have expanded the application of glasses-free 3D to education, medical care, cultural heritage protection, etc. For example, explore with the medical industry to use naked-eye 3D visualization technology to help visual health and diagnosis and treatment assistance; jointly help cultural relics exhibitions, scenic spot promotion, and ancient city protection; promote new naked-eye 3D visualization education solutions, which are applied to basic education, university industry-university-research research, smart classrooms, and vocational education wait.

ZTE also utilizes 5G network and IoT technologyto provide more intelligent services for agricultural production and rural life, and launched a 5G+ smart agricultural industry assistance project to help farmers improve crop yield and quality, improve quality of life, and increase income.

For the future, Wen Liangliang said that the 5G market will continue to grow:5G networks are being deployed around the world, and will bring consumers higher-speed and stable network connections in the future. Therefore, ZTE terminals should continue to seize the opportunity of 5G technology development, continue to develop terminal equipment with 5G highlights, and expand market share.

Smart life is an important development direction of 5G applications. With the comprehensive construction of 5G networks, applications in different fields such as smart home, smart travel, and smart education will gradually become popular, bringing consumers a more convenient and efficient lifestyle. Therefore, ZTE terminals should actively explore market opportunities for smart life, and combine 5G terminal equipment with the four major scenarios of sports and health, audio-visual entertainment, business travel, and family education to create a new smart life scene 2.0.







ZTE Terminal will strengthen cooperation with operators, content providers, software developers and other partners to build a complete 5G ecosystem to meet the various needs of consumers and provide a more comprehensive 5G experience.



