Business

by admin
2023-01-09

On the evening of January 8,Many netizens in Beijing received strange text messages from 10086, the content of which was only 9 characters: “The ace pilot applied for the battle.”

Another person said that following the “Ace Pilot” text message, there was another text message titled “China Mobile’s mobile phone business hall has launched a campaign to draw phone bills and traffic coupons, and the number of prizes is limited, first-come, first-served”. Also contains a link, I don’t know if it is a scam.

In this regard, China Mobile responded this morning that it was a “test text message”.

The response reads: “Dear customers, in order to further improve customer perception, Beijing Mobile upgraded the system on the evening of January 8, 2023. During the process, a small number of customers received test text messages. We apologize for the disturbance and inconvenience caused. We will be committed to providing you with better services in the future, and sincerely thank you for your understanding and support.

