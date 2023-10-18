Beijing Stock Exchange Accelerates Reform Measures, Including Direct IPO System for Credit Bonds

Research and Formulation of a Direct IPO System for Credit Bonds is Imminent, Innovative Measures are Brewing, and the Reform of the Taipei Stock Exchange is Accelerating

On October 17, Sui Qiang, general manager of the Beijing Stock Exchange, announced during a speech at the 13th China Wuhan Financial Expo that the Taipei Stock Exchange is accelerating its implementation of various innovative reform measures. These include the research and formulation of the Taipei Stock Exchange Direct IPO related system rules, the implementation of a special action plan to improve the quality of listed companies, the upcoming launch of credit bonds, and the development of a specialized index for the exchange.

The Taipei Stock Exchange aims to build a new market ecology by focusing on first-class enterprises and creating a more attractive and dynamic market. Sui Qiang emphasized the importance of not only improving the structure of listed companies but also enhancing their quality. By optimizing the implementation standard of “listing for 12 months” and allowing high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises to be listed for the first time, the Taipei Stock Exchange aims to attract a group of recognized market-leading companies.

Sui Qiang stressed that high-quality innovative small and medium-sized enterprises are the foundation and source of vitality for the Taipei Stock Exchange. To support the growth and development of these companies, the exchange will implement special action plans to improve the quality of listed companies. Transparency, trustworthiness, and investability will be prioritized to provide investors with a true and reliable investment environment. Furthermore, the Taipei Stock Exchange will coordinate its development with the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, encouraging the listing and development of more high-quality innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition to improving the quality of companies listed on the exchange, the Taipei Stock Exchange also aims to meet the wealth management needs of investors by ensuring the coordinated development of investment and financing. The exchange plans to expand its product offerings, including stocks, bonds, and funds, and strengthen the connectivity among various sectors. This will promote a comprehensive ecosystem throughout the life cycle of small and medium-sized enterprises and foster their innovative development.

To facilitate market making and enhance liquidity, the Taipei Stock Exchange will study and optimize issuance pricing arrangements. Reasonable pricing will be prioritized, and better prices will be provided to companies. The development and utilization of market makers will play a crucial role in improving valuation, pricing, and liquidity. Furthermore, the Taipei Stock Exchange aims to strengthen multi-level market interconnection through the transfer of listings. The exchange recently issued guidelines to promote an orderly transfer and guide listed companies in carrying out various tasks in accordance with regulations.

The reform measures announced by the Taipei Stock Exchange have received positive responses from all parties. Over the past two years, the market operation of the exchange has been stable, and a considerable number of high-quality innovative small and medium-sized enterprises have entered the market. The China Securities Regulatory Commission has also issued opinions focusing on the high-quality construction of the Taipei Stock Exchange, which outlines the development path and goals for the next decade.

