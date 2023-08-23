Beijing Stock Exchange Implements Measures to Optimize Issuance and Listing Process, Reducing Time and Fees

Beijing Stock Exchange Implements Measures to Boost Market Efficiency and Reduce Transaction Costs

Beijing, China – The Beijing Stock Exchange (CBEX) has recently taken steps to enhance market vitality and optimize the listing process, leading to a reduction in the freezing time of funds and a decrease in stock transaction handling fees. These measures aim to improve market efficiency and stimulate active trading.

By deepening cooperation with the third and fourth board markets and implementing a publicity review and green channel mechanism, the CBEX has successfully streamlined investment and financing processes, resulting in increased market activity. With the implementation of measures such as shortening the freezing time of subscription funds and reducing the business processing interval, the overall time required for new share issuance and listing will be reduced by 20%. Additionally, the handling fees for stock transactions will be further reduced by 50%.

To achieve these improvements, the CBEX and China Clearing and Clearing Co., Ltd. have revised the “Implementation Rules for Public Issuance of Stocks to Unspecified Qualified Investors and Underwriting Business of Beijing Stock Exchange.” These revisions, along with two supporting guidelines, have optimized the IPO process of the CBEX.

The optimization of the issuance and listing process focuses on improving internal processes and tapping into efficiency potential without increasing the burden on market entities. It involves two key adjustments. Firstly, the freezing period of subscription funds has been shortened from 3 trading days to 2 trading days through technological transformations and a streamlining of the information exchange process. Secondly, the business processing interval for the purchase and listing links has been reduced. The interval between the disclosure of the issuance announcement and the direct pricing issuance has been adjusted from 2 trading days to 1 trading day, aligning it with the current situation of inquiry issuance. Moreover, the interval between the listing announcement and IPO has been shortened by 1 trading day. These adjustments have resulted in an overall reduction in the process time for direct pricing and competitive issuance and listing, as well as inquiry issuance and listing.

In addition to the improvements in the issuance and listing process, the CBEX has also announced a further reduction in stock transaction handling fees. Starting from August 28, 2023, the handling fee standard will be lowered from 0.25‰ of the transaction amount bilaterally to 0.125‰ of the transaction amount bilaterally. This reduction follows a previous 50% reduction in December 2022 and aims to lower market transaction costs and foster market vitality.

The optimization of the issuance and listing process and the reduction of stock transaction handling fees are part of the CBEX’s efforts to enhance market investment and financing efficiency. By reducing costs and improving financing efficiency, these measures aim to promote active market transactions and stimulate investor participation. Additionally, they seek to revitalize market transaction funds and promote balanced development between primary and secondary markets.

Going forward, the CBEX, under the guidance of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, will continue to improve market functions, optimize market ecology, and enhance service quality and efficiency. By better serving the high-quality development of the real economy, the CBEX strives to create a more innovative and supportive environment for small and medium-sized enterprises.

