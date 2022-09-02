On September 2, the Beijing Stock Exchange publicly solicited opinions on the “Detailed Rules for Margin Trading and Securities Lending of the Beijing Stock Exchange” (hereinafter referred to as the “Draft for Comments”), which pointed out that the margin ratio of investors for financing purchases shall not be less than 100%. The margin ratio for securities lending and selling shall not be less than 50%.

In order to regulate the margin trading and securities lending transactions of the Beijing Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the Beijing Stock Exchange or the Exchange), maintain the order of the securities market, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors, the Exchange has formulated the “Beijing Stock Exchange’s Detailed Rules for Margin Trading and Securities Lending” (for solicitation of Opinion Draft) (hereinafter referred to as the “Detailed Rules for Margin Trading and Securities Lending”). The relevant issues are explained as follows: 1. Drafting background Margin financing and securities lending is an important basic system in the securities market, and it is also a relatively mature transaction method in the international securities market. It has a positive effect on improving the efficiency of two-way price discovery in the market and improving market liquidity. Since my country’s Shanghai and Shenzhen markets began to gradually implement the margin financing and securities lending system in 2010, the business model has gradually matured, the regulatory system has been gradually improved, the risk control capabilities of securities companies have continued to improve, and investors’ understanding of margin financing and securities lending has been deepening. The introduced margin financing and securities lending system provides mature experience for reference. With the implementation of the reform measures to deepen the reform of the New Third Board and the establishment of the Beijing Stock Exchange, the Beijing Stock Exchange has the conditions to further improve the trading mechanism. The implementation of the margin financing and securities lending system by the Beijing Stock Exchange is of great significance for promoting two-way price discovery, enriching investors’ trading strategies, and meeting diversified trading needs.

2. Drafting principles

The drafting of the “Detailed Rules for Margin Lending and Securities Lending” follows the following basic principles: First, follow the mature business model of the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets to reduce market costs. The margin financing and securities lending business in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets has been carried out for more than 10 years. Its business model is efficient and safe, and its risks are controllable, which has been fully tested by time and the market. In order to reduce the difficulty for market participants to adapt to the margin financing and securities lending system of the Beijing Stock Exchange, the system will be designed within the framework of the existing margin financing and securities lending business to avoid unnecessary differentiated arrangements. The second is to fully consider the characteristics of the system of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and make arrangements for the transfer of the board. Eligible companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange can apply for transfer to the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Growth Enterprise Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In accordance with the relevant institutional arrangements for the transfer of the board, the connection between the margin financing and securities lending business will be done well. 3. Description of Main Contents and Key Issues The “Detailed Rules for Margin Trading and Securities Lending” consists of eight chapters and sixty-seven articles. Chapter 1 “General Provisions”, Chapter 2 “Business Process”, Chapter 3 “Subject Stocks”, Chapter 4 “Margin and Collateral”, Chapter 5 “Information Disclosure and Reporting”, Chapter 6 “Risk Control” , Chapter VII “Other Matters”, Chapter VIII “Supplementary Provisions”.

(1) Member trading authority management CBEX manages the trading authority of members’ margin financing and securities lending business. Members who have the qualification for margin financing and securities lending business approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission can carry out margin financing and securities lending business of CBEX. A member’s margin financing and securities lending business shall be conducted through a dedicated trading unit and account.

(2) Investor suitability management Investors to open the CBEX credit trading authority shall meet both the access conditions for margin trading and short selling transactions and the CBEX investor suitability threshold. Members shall strengthen client suitability management, and guide clients to participate in transactions compliantly on the basis of fully understanding the characteristics and risks of the CBEX market and margin financing and securities lending business.

(3) Selection and adjustment of the subject of margin financing and securities lending. The stocks of the Beijing Stock Exchange can be used as the subject of margin financing and securities lending from the date of listing. The stocks listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange before the implementation of these rules can be included in the scope of margin financing and securities lending from the date of implementation. A member may determine the specific list of the target stocks for margin financing and securities lending to clients within the specified scope, and the list may be smaller than but not exceeding the scope specified by the Exchange.

(4) The margin and the margin for securities investors that can be used as margin shall not be less than 100% for margin purchases, and the margin for securities lending and selling shall not be less than 50%. Stocks of listed companies, securities investment funds, bonds, money market funds, cash management products of securities companies and other securities recognized by the Exchange can be used as margins. The conversion rate of the index constituent stocks recognized by the Exchange shall not exceed 70%, and the conversion rate of other A-share stocks of the Exchange shall not exceed 65%; the maximum conversion rate of exchange-traded index funds shall not exceed 90%; the cash management of securities companies The conversion rate of products, money market funds, treasury bonds and other securities is not higher than 95%; the conversion rate of securities subject to risk warnings and entering the process of termination of listing, as well as stocks with static price-earnings ratios of more than 300 times or negative numbers is 0%; other The conversion rate of listed securities investment funds and bonds shall not exceed 80%. The marginable securities and their conversion rates announced by members may be less than but not exceeding the scope specified by the Exchange.

(5) Trading rules for margin financing and securities lending The trading of margin financing and securities lending adopts the method of bidding. For investors’ financing purchases, securities lending and selling, and forced liquidation transactions by securities companies, the signs of “financing”, “short selling” and “forced liquidation” are correspondingly added to the declaration instructions. The order price for securities lending and selling shall not be lower than the last transaction price of the stock, and market price orders shall not be used. The maximum term of the margin financing and securities lending contract shall not exceed 6 months, and members and customers may agree to extend the term, and each extension shall not exceed 6 months.

(VI) Risk control measures In order to prevent the risk of margin financing and securities lending business, the following risk control measures are taken: First, to control the scale of margin financing and securities lending business, the balance of financing or short selling of a single underlying stock, and the market value of collateral in the credit account account for the amount of the listed stock. When the ratio of the circulating market value reaches 25%, the margin trading and short selling of the stock will be suspended. The second is to control the risk of abnormal fluctuations in individual stocks through measures such as short selling and price increase rules and limits on price fluctuations. The third is to urge members to do a good job in investor suitability management and transaction front-end risk control.

(7) Special entities restrict the directors, supervisors, senior managers and shareholders holding more than 5% of the shares of listed companies from conducting margin financing and securities lending transactions on the company’s stock. For individual customers who hold non-restricted original shares, they shall not transfer the shares of listed companies they hold into the customer credit securities account as a margin. For clients who hold restricted shares, they are not allowed to sell or sell their restricted shares, nor can their restricted shares be used as deposits.

(8) If the transfer of the target stock is connected with the transfer of the target stock, the Exchange will adjust the scope of the target stock from the date when the listed company discloses the relevant resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders. When the stocks in the client’s credit securities account are transferred to the board, when calculating the client’s maintenance guarantee ratio, the member may calculate its market value at the fair price or other pricing methods according to the agreement with the client.